Thompson Siegel & Walmsley LLC Purchases 20,182 Shares of Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV (NYSE:BUD)

Thompson Siegel & Walmsley LLC lifted its stake in Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV (NYSE:BUD – Get Rating) by 24.3% in the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 103,288 shares of the consumer goods maker’s stock after acquiring an additional 20,182 shares during the period. Thompson Siegel & Walmsley LLC’s holdings in Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV were worth $6,255,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Fieldpoint Private Securities LLC increased its stake in shares of Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV by 89.0% in the 3rd quarter. Fieldpoint Private Securities LLC now owns 482 shares of the consumer goods maker’s stock worth $27,000 after purchasing an additional 227 shares in the last quarter. Liberty Wealth Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV by 128.5% in the 3rd quarter. Liberty Wealth Management LLC now owns 562 shares of the consumer goods maker’s stock worth $31,000 after purchasing an additional 316 shares in the last quarter. Northwest Investment Counselors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV in the 4th quarter worth $32,000. SouthState Corp purchased a new stake in shares of Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV in the 3rd quarter worth $34,000. Finally, Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC increased its stake in shares of Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV by 87.1% in the 4th quarter. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC now owns 638 shares of the consumer goods maker’s stock worth $39,000 after purchasing an additional 297 shares in the last quarter.

Get Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV alerts:

Shares of Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV stock opened at $56.62 on Wednesday. The firm has a market cap of $112.11 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.40, a PEG ratio of 1.58 and a beta of 1.38. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $59.03 and a 200-day moving average price of $60.17. The company has a quick ratio of 0.54, a current ratio of 0.70 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.10. Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV has a twelve month low of $52.65 and a twelve month high of $79.67.

Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV ( NYSE:BUD Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 24th. The consumer goods maker reported $0.90 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.77 by $0.13. The firm had revenue of $14.20 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $13.67 billion. Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV had a return on equity of 14.40% and a net margin of 8.60%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 11.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.81 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts expect that Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV will post 3.19 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared an annual dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 2nd. Investors of record on Wednesday, May 4th will be issued a $0.407 dividend. This represents a dividend yield of 0.7%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, May 3rd. Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV’s payout ratio is 18.88%.

Several equities research analysts have recently commented on BUD shares. Barclays reduced their price objective on Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV from €83.00 ($87.37) to €72.00 ($75.79) in a research note on Thursday, April 21st. Royal Bank of Canada increased their price target on Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV from €60.00 ($63.16) to €65.00 ($68.42) and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, April 4th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their price target on Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV from €70.00 ($73.68) to €75.00 ($78.95) and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 12th. Finally, StockNews.com assumed coverage on Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $70.67.

Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV Company Profile (Get Rating)

Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV engages in the production, distribution, and sale of beer, alcoholic beverages, and soft drinks worldwide. It offers a portfolio of approximately 500 beer brands, which primarily include Budweiser, Corona, and Stella Artois; Beck's, Hoegaarden, Leffe, and Michelob Ultra; and Aguila, Antarctica, Bud Light, Brahma, Cass, Castle, Castle Lite, Cristal, Harbin, Jupiler, Modelo Especial, Quilmes, Victoria, Sedrin, and Skol brands.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding BUD? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV (NYSE:BUD – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.