Thompson Siegel & Walmsley LLC Purchases 90,000 Shares of iShares iBoxx $ High Yield Corporate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:HYG)

Thompson Siegel & Walmsley LLC lifted its position in iShares iBoxx $ High Yield Corporate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:HYG – Get Rating) by 3,396.2% in the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 92,650 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after acquiring an additional 90,000 shares during the period. Thompson Siegel & Walmsley LLC’s holdings in iShares iBoxx $ High Yield Corporate Bond ETF were worth $8,061,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in HYG. OLD Mission Capital LLC bought a new stake in iShares iBoxx $ High Yield Corporate Bond ETF during the 3rd quarter valued at about $8,529,000. Toronto Dominion Bank lifted its holdings in iShares iBoxx $ High Yield Corporate Bond ETF by 338.3% during the 3rd quarter. Toronto Dominion Bank now owns 29,350 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $2,568,000 after buying an additional 22,653 shares in the last quarter. Summit Financial LLC lifted its holdings in iShares iBoxx $ High Yield Corporate Bond ETF by 122.3% during the 3rd quarter. Summit Financial LLC now owns 20,716 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $1,812,000 after buying an additional 11,395 shares in the last quarter. Fort Washington Investment Advisors Inc. OH lifted its holdings in iShares iBoxx $ High Yield Corporate Bond ETF by 68.7% during the 3rd quarter. Fort Washington Investment Advisors Inc. OH now owns 6,382 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $558,000 after buying an additional 2,600 shares in the last quarter. Finally, We Are One Seven LLC lifted its holdings in iShares iBoxx $ High Yield Corporate Bond ETF by 1.1% during the 3rd quarter. We Are One Seven LLC now owns 17,451 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $1,517,000 after buying an additional 195 shares in the last quarter.

NYSEARCA HYG opened at $78.61 on Wednesday. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $81.20 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $84.24. iShares iBoxx $ High Yield Corporate Bond ETF has a one year low of $77.83 and a one year high of $88.16.

iShares iBoxx $ High Yield Corporate Bond ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares iBoxx $ High Yield Corporate Bond Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks to track the investment results of the Markit iBoxx USD Liquid High Yield Index (the Index), which is a rules-based index consisting of liquid the United States dollar-denominated, high yield corporate bonds for sale in the United States, as determined by the index provider.

