Thompson Siegel & Walmsley LLC Raises Stock Holdings in Vanguard Real Estate ETF (NYSEARCA:VNQ)

Thompson Siegel & Walmsley LLC increased its stake in shares of Vanguard Real Estate ETF (NYSEARCA:VNQ – Get Rating) by 12.6% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 9,772 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,094 shares during the quarter. Thompson Siegel & Walmsley LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Real Estate ETF were worth $1,134,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in VNQ. Creative Planning grew its position in shares of Vanguard Real Estate ETF by 7.2% in the third quarter. Creative Planning now owns 18,033,329 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $1,835,432,000 after purchasing an additional 1,207,571 shares during the period. Bank of America Corp DE lifted its holdings in shares of Vanguard Real Estate ETF by 8.6% during the 4th quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 12,272,063 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $1,423,682,000 after acquiring an additional 970,944 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley grew its holdings in Vanguard Real Estate ETF by 10.6% in the third quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 8,347,381 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $849,596,000 after purchasing an additional 799,555 shares during the period. US Bancorp DE increased its position in Vanguard Real Estate ETF by 2.7% during the third quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 5,845,079 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $594,914,000 after purchasing an additional 152,848 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. boosted its holdings in shares of Vanguard Real Estate ETF by 4.1% in the 4th quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 5,258,693 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $610,060,000 after purchasing an additional 207,228 shares during the last quarter.

NYSEARCA VNQ opened at $103.29 on Wednesday. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $106.67 and its 200-day simple moving average is $108.02. Vanguard Real Estate ETF has a 52 week low of $94.64 and a 52 week high of $116.71.

Vanguard REIT ETF (the Fund) is an open-end investment company. The Fund invests in stocks issued by real estate investment trusts (REITs), companies that purchase office buildings, hotels, and other real property. It tracks the return of the MSCI US RIT Index, a gauge of real estate stocks. The Vanguard Group, Inc provides investment advisory services to the Fund.

