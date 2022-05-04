Thompson Siegel & Walmsley LLC Sells 21,047 Shares of AerCap Holdings (NYSE:AER)

Thompson Siegel & Walmsley LLC cut its position in shares of AerCap Holdings (NYSE:AER – Get Rating) by 2.1% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 999,955 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 21,047 shares during the period. Thompson Siegel & Walmsley LLC owned approximately 0.75% of AerCap worth $65,418,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC purchased a new stake in shares of AerCap in the fourth quarter worth approximately $26,000. PYA Waltman Capital LLC purchased a new position in shares of AerCap in the 4th quarter valued at $33,000. CWM LLC purchased a new position in shares of AerCap in the 4th quarter valued at $43,000. Spire Wealth Management purchased a new position in shares of AerCap in the 4th quarter valued at $69,000. Finally, Quadrant Capital Group LLC increased its holdings in shares of AerCap by 54.0% in the 4th quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 1,223 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $80,000 after acquiring an additional 429 shares during the period. 96.32% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

AER has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. Credit Suisse Group lowered their price objective on AerCap from $76.00 to $70.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. Susquehanna lowered their price objective on AerCap from $80.00 to $75.00 and set a “positive” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. TheStreet cut AerCap from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 30th. Barclays lowered their price target on AerCap from $78.00 to $72.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. Finally, Susquehanna Bancshares lowered their price target on AerCap from $80.00 to $75.00 in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, AerCap presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $73.13.

NYSE AER opened at $47.45 on Wednesday. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $51.49 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $59.25. The firm has a market capitalization of $11.64 billion, a P/E ratio of 6.35, a PEG ratio of 0.38 and a beta of 2.15. AerCap Holdings has a fifty-two week low of $43.75 and a fifty-two week high of $71.38. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.02, a quick ratio of 0.37 and a current ratio of 0.37.

AerCap (NYSE:AER – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, March 30th. The financial services provider reported $0.44 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.88 by ($1.44). The company had revenue of $1.38 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.26 billion. AerCap had a net margin of 19.15% and a return on equity of 11.43%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 33.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $1.02 EPS. As a group, analysts forecast that AerCap Holdings will post 6.55 earnings per share for the current year.

AerCap Holdings N.V. engages in the lease, financing, sale, and management of commercial flight equipment in China, Hong Kong, Macau, the United States, Ireland, and internationally. The company offers aircraft asset management services, such as remarketing aircraft and engines; collecting rental and maintenance rent payments, monitoring aircraft maintenance, monitoring and enforcing contract compliance, and accepting delivery and redelivery of aircraft and engines; and conducting ongoing lessee financial performance reviews.

