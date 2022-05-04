Thompson Siegel & Walmsley LLC Sells 35,888 Shares of AmerisourceBergen Co. (NYSE:ABC)

Thompson Siegel & Walmsley LLC decreased its position in AmerisourceBergen Co. (NYSE:ABC – Get Rating) by 4.9% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 690,670 shares of the company’s stock after selling 35,888 shares during the quarter. AmerisourceBergen makes up 1.3% of Thompson Siegel & Walmsley LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 15th biggest holding. Thompson Siegel & Walmsley LLC’s holdings in AmerisourceBergen were worth $91,782,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of ABC. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. lifted its holdings in AmerisourceBergen by 15.1% in the third quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 63,191 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,548,000 after acquiring an additional 8,274 shares during the period. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. raised its stake in shares of AmerisourceBergen by 5.5% in the third quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 67,002 shares of the company’s stock worth $8,004,000 after buying an additional 3,507 shares during the period. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. raised its stake in shares of AmerisourceBergen by 5.0% in the third quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. now owns 8,841 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,056,000 after buying an additional 424 shares during the period. Pzena Investment Management LLC raised its stake in shares of AmerisourceBergen by 4.5% in the third quarter. Pzena Investment Management LLC now owns 5,212 shares of the company’s stock worth $623,000 after buying an additional 224 shares during the period. Finally, Truist Financial Corp raised its stake in shares of AmerisourceBergen by 0.5% in the third quarter. Truist Financial Corp now owns 413,156 shares of the company’s stock worth $49,352,000 after buying an additional 1,981 shares during the period. 64.17% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get AmerisourceBergen alerts:

Several research firms have recently commented on ABC. Barclays raised their price objective on AmerisourceBergen from $135.00 to $152.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 11th. Robert W. Baird raised their price objective on AmerisourceBergen from $175.00 to $179.00 in a research note on Thursday, February 3rd. Argus raised their price objective on AmerisourceBergen from $140.00 to $160.00 in a research note on Monday, March 14th. Mizuho raised their price objective on AmerisourceBergen from $130.00 to $139.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 3rd. Finally, StockNews.com cut AmerisourceBergen from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Saturday, April 16th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $158.00.

NYSE:ABC opened at $150.76 on Wednesday. The company has a current ratio of 0.95, a quick ratio of 0.55 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 10.67. AmerisourceBergen Co. has a 12-month low of $111.34 and a 12-month high of $167.19. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $153.49 and a 200 day moving average price of $137.60. The stock has a market capitalization of $31.53 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.55, a P/E/G ratio of 1.71 and a beta of 0.45.

AmerisourceBergen (NYSE:ABC – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, February 2nd. The company reported $2.58 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $2.59 by ($0.01). The business had revenue of $59.63 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $59.62 billion. AmerisourceBergen had a return on equity of 543.21% and a net margin of 0.73%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 13.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $2.18 EPS. On average, research analysts predict that AmerisourceBergen Co. will post 10.76 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, May 31st. Shareholders of record on Monday, May 16th will be issued a dividend of $0.46 per share. This represents a $1.84 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.22%. AmerisourceBergen’s dividend payout ratio is presently 23.87%.

In other AmerisourceBergen news, CAO Lazarus Krikorian sold 11,653 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $138.14, for a total transaction of $1,609,745.42. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, CEO Steven H. Collis sold 11,480 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, April 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $162.11, for a total value of $1,861,022.80. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 205,178 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $33,261,405.58. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 123,434 shares of company stock valued at $18,237,062 in the last 90 days. 28.80% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

AmerisourceBergen Company Profile (Get Rating)

AmerisourceBergen Corporation sources and distributes pharmaceutical products in the United States and internationally. Its Pharmaceutical Distribution segment distributes brand-name and generic pharmaceuticals, over-the-counter healthcare products, home healthcare supplies and equipment, and related services to various healthcare providers, including acute care hospitals and health systems, independent and chain retail pharmacies, mail order pharmacies, medical clinics, long-term care and alternate site pharmacies, and other customers.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ABC? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for AmerisourceBergen Co. (NYSE:ABC – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for AmerisourceBergen Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for AmerisourceBergen and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.