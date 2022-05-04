Thompson Siegel & Walmsley LLC Sells 362,638 Shares of Extreme Networks, Inc. (NASDAQ:EXTR)

Thompson Siegel & Walmsley LLC decreased its holdings in Extreme Networks, Inc. (NASDAQ:EXTR – Get Rating) by 46.4% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 419,276 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 362,638 shares during the period. Thompson Siegel & Walmsley LLC owned 0.32% of Extreme Networks worth $6,583,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in EXTR. Counterpoint Mutual Funds LLC bought a new position in Extreme Networks during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $31,000. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC bought a new position in Extreme Networks during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $37,000. Meeder Asset Management Inc. boosted its stake in Extreme Networks by 414.4% during the third quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 6,409 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $63,000 after buying an additional 5,163 shares during the last quarter. CIBC Asset Management Inc boosted its stake in Extreme Networks by 9.3% during the third quarter. CIBC Asset Management Inc now owns 11,370 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $112,000 after buying an additional 970 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. bought a new position in Extreme Networks during the third quarter valued at approximately $115,000. 84.70% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In related news, CEO Edward Meyercord sold 25,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $11.13, for a total value of $278,250.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CFO Remi Thomas sold 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $11.39, for a total value of $113,900.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 60,000 shares of company stock worth $696,650. Company insiders own 3.10% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities analysts recently commented on EXTR shares. StockNews.com lowered Extreme Networks from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday. Lake Street Capital upped their price objective on Extreme Networks from $16.00 to $17.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 17th. B. Riley upped their price objective on Extreme Networks from $16.50 to $17.00 in a research report on Friday, January 28th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Extreme Networks from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, April 4th. Finally, TheStreet downgraded Extreme Networks from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 27th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Extreme Networks currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $16.63.

Shares of NASDAQ EXTR opened at $9.94 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.82, a quick ratio of 0.89 and a current ratio of 0.98. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $11.58 and its 200-day moving average price is $12.41. Extreme Networks, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $9.02 and a fifty-two week high of $16.60. The company has a market cap of $1.28 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 26.16 and a beta of 1.99.

Extreme Networks (NASDAQ:EXTR – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 27th. The technology company reported $0.21 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.18 by $0.03. Extreme Networks had a return on equity of 100.20% and a net margin of 4.42%. The firm had revenue of $285.50 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $280.77 million. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.09 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 12.7% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts predict that Extreme Networks, Inc. will post 0.52 earnings per share for the current year.

Extreme Networks, Inc delivers cloud-driven networking solutions that leverage the powers of machine learning, artificial intelligence, analytics, and automation.

The company designs, develops, and manufactures wired and wireless network infrastructure equipment and develops the software for network management, policy, analytics, security, and access controls.

