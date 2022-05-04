Thompson Siegel & Walmsley LLC Sells 43,908 Shares of Coherus BioSciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:CHRS)

Thompson Siegel & Walmsley LLC lessened its holdings in shares of Coherus BioSciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:CHRS – Get Rating) by 7.3% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 558,463 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock after selling 43,908 shares during the quarter. Thompson Siegel & Walmsley LLC owned approximately 0.73% of Coherus BioSciences worth $8,913,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the stock. Arizona State Retirement System raised its holdings in shares of Coherus BioSciences by 4.3% during the third quarter. Arizona State Retirement System now owns 16,507 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $265,000 after acquiring an additional 677 shares in the last quarter. CNA Financial Corp grew its stake in Coherus BioSciences by 4.3% in the third quarter. CNA Financial Corp now owns 26,161 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $420,000 after purchasing an additional 1,080 shares during the period. Voya Investment Management LLC grew its stake in Coherus BioSciences by 2.0% in the third quarter. Voya Investment Management LLC now owns 69,710 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $1,120,000 after purchasing an additional 1,347 shares during the period. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. grew its stake in Coherus BioSciences by 43.4% in the third quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 4,515 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $72,000 after purchasing an additional 1,367 shares during the period. Finally, Nordea Investment Management AB grew its stake in Coherus BioSciences by 0.4% in the fourth quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 351,779 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $5,896,000 after purchasing an additional 1,472 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 97.85% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ CHRS opened at $9.71 on Wednesday. Coherus BioSciences, Inc. has a 12 month low of $8.65 and a 12 month high of $19.32. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $11.65 and its 200-day moving average price is $14.32. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.18, a current ratio of 3.64 and a quick ratio of 3.42.

Coherus BioSciences ( NASDAQ:CHRS Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 17th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.60) EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.61) by $0.01. Coherus BioSciences had a negative return on equity of 224.13% and a negative net margin of 87.92%. The company had revenue of $73.37 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $83.32 million. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.12 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Coherus BioSciences, Inc. will post -2.77 earnings per share for the current year.

CHRS has been the topic of several recent research reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut Coherus BioSciences from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and reduced their price target for the stock from $20.00 to $15.00 in a research note on Monday, March 7th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on Coherus BioSciences in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Barclays reduced their price target on Coherus BioSciences from $24.00 to $20.00 in a research note on Tuesday, February 22nd. Mizuho reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $30.00 price target on shares of Coherus BioSciences in a research note on Wednesday, March 23rd. Finally, HC Wainwright reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $30.00 target price on shares of Coherus BioSciences in a research note on Tuesday. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $23.40.

Coherus BioSciences, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the biosimilar and immuno-oncology market primarily in the United States. The company markets UDENYCA, a biosimilar to Neulasta, a long-acting granulocyte stimulating colony factor in the United States. Its pipeline products include biosimilars of Humira, Avastin, and Lucentis.

