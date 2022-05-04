Thompson Siegel & Walmsley LLC Sells 8,500 Shares of General Motors (NYSE:GM)

Thompson Siegel & Walmsley LLC lowered its position in General Motors (NYSE:GM – Get Rating) (TSE:GMM.U) by 8.2% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 95,650 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock after selling 8,500 shares during the period. Thompson Siegel & Walmsley LLC’s holdings in General Motors were worth $5,608,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Fieldpoint Private Securities LLC lifted its position in General Motors by 21.6% during the third quarter. Fieldpoint Private Securities LLC now owns 936 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock valued at $49,000 after purchasing an additional 166 shares in the last quarter. Veriti Management LLC lifted its position in General Motors by 0.8% during the fourth quarter. Veriti Management LLC now owns 20,650 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock valued at $1,211,000 after purchasing an additional 172 shares in the last quarter. Liberty Wealth Management LLC lifted its position in General Motors by 50.1% during the third quarter. Liberty Wealth Management LLC now owns 518 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock valued at $27,000 after purchasing an additional 173 shares in the last quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC lifted its position in General Motors by 6.3% during the fourth quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC now owns 2,927 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock valued at $172,000 after purchasing an additional 174 shares in the last quarter. Finally, D Orazio & Associates Inc. lifted its position in General Motors by 9.0% during the third quarter. D Orazio & Associates Inc. now owns 2,113 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock valued at $111,000 after purchasing an additional 175 shares in the last quarter. 82.66% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

GM has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Wedbush lowered their price objective on General Motors from $85.00 to $50.00 in a research report on Wednesday, April 27th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their price objective on General Motors from $75.00 to $71.00 in a research report on Monday, April 25th. BNP Paribas initiated coverage on General Motors in a research report on Monday, April 11th. They issued an “outperform” rating on the stock. Morgan Stanley lowered their price objective on General Motors from $55.00 to $50.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, March 22nd. Finally, Credit Suisse Group reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and issued a $75.00 target price (down from $78.00) on shares of General Motors in a report on Wednesday, February 2nd. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eighteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $65.62.

In other news, CFO Paul A. Jacobson bought 35,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, April 28th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $38.79 per share, with a total value of $1,357,650.00. Following the purchase, the chief financial officer now directly owns 110,000 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,266,900. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link . Also, EVP Julian G. Blissett sold 21,742 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $50.04, for a total transaction of $1,087,969.68. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . 0.40% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Shares of GM opened at $39.94 on Wednesday. General Motors has a 12 month low of $37.25 and a 12 month high of $67.21. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $42.13 and a 200-day moving average price of $51.82. The company has a current ratio of 1.11, a quick ratio of 0.93 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.15. The firm has a market cap of $58.23 billion, a PE ratio of 6.62, a P/E/G ratio of 0.54 and a beta of 1.20.

General Motors (NYSE:GM – Get Rating) (TSE:GMM.U) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, April 26th. The auto manufacturer reported $2.09 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.57 by $0.52. General Motors had a return on equity of 16.37% and a net margin of 7.61%. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $2.25 EPS. As a group, research analysts forecast that General Motors will post 7.06 EPS for the current year.

General Motors Company designs, builds, and sells trucks, crossovers, cars, and automobile parts and accessories in North America, the Asia Pacific, the Middle East, Africa, South America, the United States, and China. The company operates through GM North America, GM International, Cruise, and GM Financial segments.

