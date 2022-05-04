Thompson Siegel & Walmsley LLC Trims Holdings in Equinix, Inc. (NASDAQ:EQIX)

Thompson Siegel & Walmsley LLC trimmed its position in Equinix, Inc. (NASDAQ:EQIX – Get Rating) by 1.6% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 3,291 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 52 shares during the quarter. Thompson Siegel & Walmsley LLC’s holdings in Equinix were worth $2,784,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in EQIX. Amplius Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Equinix in the fourth quarter worth about $25,000. Lee Financial Co purchased a new position in Equinix during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Earnest Partners LLC purchased a new position in Equinix during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $32,000. Total Clarity Wealth Management Inc. raised its position in Equinix by 125.0% during the fourth quarter. Total Clarity Wealth Management Inc. now owns 45 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $38,000 after acquiring an additional 25 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Bell Investment Advisors Inc purchased a new position in Equinix during the third quarter valued at approximately $49,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 92.68% of the company’s stock.

Get Equinix alerts:

Shares of NASDAQ:EQIX opened at $721.32 on Wednesday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.84, a current ratio of 1.91 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.25. The business has a fifty day moving average of $729.49 and a two-hundred day moving average of $758.29. The stock has a market cap of $65.65 billion, a P/E ratio of 133.08, a PEG ratio of 3.12 and a beta of 0.46. Equinix, Inc. has a 52-week low of $662.26 and a 52-week high of $885.26.

Equinix ( NASDAQ:EQIX Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, April 27th. The financial services provider reported $1.62 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $6.46 by ($4.84). Equinix had a net margin of 7.25% and a return on equity of 4.57%. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $6.98 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Equinix, Inc. will post 25.86 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, June 15th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, May 18th will be paid a $3.10 dividend. This represents a $12.40 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.72%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, May 17th. Equinix’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 228.78%.

Several research analysts recently weighed in on EQIX shares. Argus reduced their price target on Equinix from $900.00 to $875.00 in a research report on Monday, March 7th. StockNews.com upgraded Equinix from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price target on Equinix from $860.00 to $880.00 in a research report on Friday, April 29th. Credit Suisse Group raised their price objective on Equinix from $673.00 to $714.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, April 25th. Finally, Citigroup began coverage on Equinix in a report on Sunday, March 20th. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eleven have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Equinix has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $852.59.

In related news, CEO Charles J. Meyers sold 60 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $666.89, for a total transaction of $40,013.40. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Director Christopher B. Paisley sold 50 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $677.64, for a total value of $33,882.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 16,054 shares of company stock worth $11,094,164. Corporate insiders own 0.32% of the company’s stock.

Equinix Company Profile (Get Rating)

Equinix (Nasdaq: EQIX) is the world's digital infrastructure company, enabling digital leaders to harness a trusted platform to bring together and interconnect the foundational infrastructure that powers their success. Equinix enables today's businesses to access all the right places, partners and possibilities they need to accelerate advantage.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Equinix Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Equinix and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.