Thoroughbred Financial Services LLC Acquires 1,983 Shares of Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF (NYSEARCA:VTI)

Thoroughbred Financial Services LLC raised its holdings in Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF (NYSEARCA:VTI – Get Rating) by 7.8% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 27,353 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,983 shares during the quarter. Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF accounts for about 1.4% of Thoroughbred Financial Services LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 7th biggest position. Thoroughbred Financial Services LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF were worth $6,604,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of VTI. Bank of America Corp DE grew its holdings in shares of Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF by 4.4% in the 4th quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 12,607,568 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,043,971,000 after acquiring an additional 529,340 shares during the period. Wealthfront Advisers LLC boosted its position in Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF by 0.5% during the fourth quarter. Wealthfront Advisers LLC now owns 12,251,507 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,958,004,000 after purchasing an additional 56,407 shares in the last quarter. LPL Financial LLC grew its holdings in Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF by 1.7% in the third quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 9,565,350 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,124,082,000 after purchasing an additional 161,860 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley increased its position in shares of Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF by 1.1% in the third quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 9,525,475 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,115,227,000 after buying an additional 98,986 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Envestnet Asset Management Inc. raised its stake in shares of Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF by 4.3% during the 4th quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 8,065,892 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,947,475,000 after buying an additional 330,335 shares during the last quarter.

NYSEARCA:VTI traded up $0.99 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, hitting $209.43. 3,900,803 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 5,014,596. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $220.30 and its 200 day simple moving average is $229.18. Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF has a 1 year low of $203.71 and a 1 year high of $244.06.

Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the of the MSCI US Broad Market Index, which represents 99.5% or more of the total market capitalization of all of the United States common stocks traded on the New York and American Stock Exchanges and the Nasdaq over-the-counter market.

