Thoroughbred Financial Services LLC Boosts Stock Position in iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF (BATS:IEFA)

Thoroughbred Financial Services LLC lifted its position in iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF (BATS:IEFA – Get Rating) by 2.7% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 47,586 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 1,242 shares during the quarter. iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF makes up 0.7% of Thoroughbred Financial Services LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 28th largest holding. Thoroughbred Financial Services LLC’s holdings in iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF were worth $3,551,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the business. Bank of America Corp DE increased its holdings in iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF by 5.2% during the 4th quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 243,552,018 shares of the company’s stock worth $18,178,722,000 after purchasing an additional 12,073,555 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley increased its holdings in iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF by 3.5% during the 3rd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 64,627,699 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,798,607,000 after purchasing an additional 2,202,128 shares during the period. TIAA FSB increased its holdings in iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF by 2.7% during the 4th quarter. TIAA FSB now owns 63,266,334 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,717,074,000 after purchasing an additional 1,649,150 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. increased its holdings in iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF by 3.9% during the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 42,588,366 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,162,187,000 after purchasing an additional 1,596,719 shares during the period. Finally, Envestnet Asset Management Inc. increased its holdings in iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF by 4.6% during the 4th quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 39,083,604 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,917,200,000 after purchasing an additional 1,716,112 shares during the period.

Get iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF alerts:

BATS IEFA traded up $0.50 during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting $65.09. 19,407,883 shares of the company were exchanged. The company has a 50 day moving average of $67.80 and a two-hundred day moving average of $71.98. iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF has a 52-week low of $56.55 and a 52-week high of $70.84.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.