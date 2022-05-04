Thoroughbred Financial Services LLC Buys 18,688 Shares of Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHD)

Thoroughbred Financial Services LLC raised its stake in shares of Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHD – Get Rating) by 36.6% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 69,778 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 18,688 shares during the quarter. Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF accounts for about 1.2% of Thoroughbred Financial Services LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 12th biggest position. Thoroughbred Financial Services LLC’s holdings in Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF were worth $5,640,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in SCHD. MFA Wealth Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF by 6,185.0% in the third quarter. MFA Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 8,519,972 shares of the company’s stock valued at $10,386,000 after purchasing an additional 8,384,412 shares in the last quarter. Wealthfront Advisers LLC raised its stake in shares of Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF by 11.2% in the 4th quarter. Wealthfront Advisers LLC now owns 11,028,826 shares of the company’s stock valued at $891,460,000 after buying an additional 1,112,612 shares in the last quarter. Wealthspire Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF by 19.7% during the 3rd quarter. Wealthspire Advisors LLC now owns 4,973,587 shares of the company’s stock worth $369,239,000 after acquiring an additional 817,972 shares during the period. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. boosted its position in shares of Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF by 22.3% during the 4th quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 3,520,039 shares of the company’s stock valued at $284,525,000 after acquiring an additional 642,760 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Morgan Stanley increased its stake in Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF by 19.2% in the third quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 3,637,503 shares of the company’s stock valued at $270,048,000 after acquiring an additional 585,613 shares during the period.

SCHD traded up $0.57 during midday trading on Tuesday, reaching $76.50. 5,705,378 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,547,463. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $78.01 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $78.49. Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF has a one year low of $73.50 and a one year high of $82.47.

