Thoroughbred Financial Services LLC Buys 363 Shares of Invesco S&P 500 Top 50 ETF (NYSEARCA:XLG)

Thoroughbred Financial Services LLC increased its stake in Invesco S&P 500 Top 50 ETF (NYSEARCA:XLG – Get Rating) by 9.2% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 4,329 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 363 shares during the period. Thoroughbred Financial Services LLC’s holdings in Invesco S&P 500 Top 50 ETF were worth $1,597,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of XLG. Capital Investment Advisory Services LLC grew its position in Invesco S&P 500 Top 50 ETF by 101.8% in the fourth quarter. Capital Investment Advisory Services LLC now owns 111 shares of the company’s stock valued at $41,000 after acquiring an additional 56 shares during the last quarter. Baystate Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in Invesco S&P 500 Top 50 ETF in the third quarter valued at about $43,000. CWM LLC bought a new position in Invesco S&P 500 Top 50 ETF in the fourth quarter valued at about $99,000. S.A. Mason LLC bought a new position in Invesco S&P 500 Top 50 ETF in the fourth quarter valued at about $124,000. Finally, Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. grew its position in Invesco S&P 500 Top 50 ETF by 16.8% in the fourth quarter. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. now owns 390 shares of the company’s stock valued at $144,000 after acquiring an additional 56 shares during the last quarter.

Invesco S&P 500 Top 50 ETF stock traded up $0.58 during midday trading on Tuesday, reaching $317.50. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 56,507 shares, compared to its average volume of 95,129. Invesco S&P 500 Top 50 ETF has a 52 week low of $302.57 and a 52 week high of $374.77. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $336.14.

Guggenheim Russell Top 50 Mega Cap ETF (the Fund), formerly Rydex Russell Top 50 ETF, seeks to replicate as closely as possible the performance of the Russell Top 50 Index (the Index). The Index is an unmanaged capitalization-weighted index consisting of the 50 largest companies in the Russell 3000 Index.

