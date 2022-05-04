Thoroughbred Financial Services LLC Grows Position in FedEx Co. (NYSE:FDX)

Thoroughbred Financial Services LLC grew its stake in shares of FedEx Co. (NYSE:FDX – Get Rating) by 138.0% in the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 3,767 shares of the shipping service provider’s stock after buying an additional 2,184 shares during the quarter. Thoroughbred Financial Services LLC’s holdings in FedEx were worth $974,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. lifted its stake in FedEx by 5.7% in the third quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 1,362,916 shares of the shipping service provider’s stock worth $298,874,000 after acquiring an additional 74,013 shares during the period. Hotchkis & Wiley Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in FedEx by 34.8% in the third quarter. Hotchkis & Wiley Capital Management LLC now owns 2,261,999 shares of the shipping service provider’s stock worth $496,034,000 after acquiring an additional 583,900 shares during the period. Caisse DE Depot ET Placement DU Quebec lifted its stake in FedEx by 240.5% in the third quarter. Caisse DE Depot ET Placement DU Quebec now owns 37,096 shares of the shipping service provider’s stock worth $8,135,000 after acquiring an additional 26,200 shares during the period. Kovack Advisors Inc. lifted its position in FedEx by 33.4% during the fourth quarter. Kovack Advisors Inc. now owns 4,657 shares of the shipping service provider’s stock valued at $1,205,000 after buying an additional 1,165 shares during the period. Finally, Carret Asset Management LLC lifted its position in FedEx by 1.9% during the fourth quarter. Carret Asset Management LLC now owns 28,391 shares of the shipping service provider’s stock valued at $7,343,000 after buying an additional 531 shares during the period. 79.92% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

In other FedEx news, Director Paul S. Walsh sold 3,720 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, April 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $206.42, for a total value of $767,882.40. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 14,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,889,880. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Company insiders own 8.16% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:FDX traded up $10.05 on Wednesday, hitting $209.49. The stock had a trading volume of 2,451,105 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,461,314. The stock has a market cap of $54.30 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.02, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.81 and a beta of 1.32. The company has a quick ratio of 1.35, a current ratio of 1.39 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.83. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $213.71 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $233.52. FedEx Co. has a 52-week low of $192.82 and a 52-week high of $319.90.

FedEx (NYSE:FDX – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, March 17th. The shipping service provider reported $4.59 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $4.64 by ($0.05). The firm had revenue of $23.64 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $23.33 billion. FedEx had a return on equity of 20.67% and a net margin of 5.60%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 9.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $3.47 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that FedEx Co. will post 20.56 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, April 1st. Shareholders of record on Monday, March 7th were given a $0.75 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, March 4th. This represents a $3.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.43%. FedEx’s payout ratio is 15.75%.

Several equities analysts have commented on FDX shares. The Goldman Sachs Group set a $343.00 price objective on FedEx in a research report on Monday, January 24th. Robert W. Baird reissued an “outperform” rating and set a $300.00 price objective on shares of FedEx in a research report on Monday, March 21st. Barclays lowered their price objective on FedEx from $345.00 to $320.00 in a research report on Friday, March 18th. Credit Suisse Group set a $294.00 price objective on FedEx in a research report on Friday, March 18th. Finally, Bank of America reduced their price target on FedEx from $297.00 to $280.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Friday, March 18th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and eighteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $299.55.

FedEx Corporation provides transportation, e-commerce, and business services in the United States and internationally. The company's FedEx Express segment offers express transportation, small-package ground delivery, and freight transportation services; time-critical transportation services; and cross-border e-commerce technology and e-commerce transportation solutions.

