Thoroughbred Financial Services LLC Grows Stock Holdings in Bank of America Co. (NYSE:BAC)

Thoroughbred Financial Services LLC boosted its holdings in Bank of America Co. (NYSE:BAC) by 10.7% in the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 47,897 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 4,628 shares during the quarter. Thoroughbred Financial Services LLC’s holdings in Bank of America were worth $2,130,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its stake in Bank of America by 1.1% in the 3rd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 117,785,912 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $4,985,576,000 after buying an additional 1,249,146 shares in the last quarter. Capital World Investors grew its position in shares of Bank of America by 0.5% during the 3rd quarter. Capital World Investors now owns 116,855,421 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $4,960,563,000 after purchasing an additional 634,955 shares in the last quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. grew its position in shares of Bank of America by 0.8% during the 3rd quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 29,530,173 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,253,556,000 after purchasing an additional 223,675 shares in the last quarter. Putnam Investments LLC grew its position in shares of Bank of America by 2.0% during the 3rd quarter. Putnam Investments LLC now owns 29,216,154 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,240,226,000 after purchasing an additional 574,414 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Principal Financial Group Inc. grew its position in shares of Bank of America by 0.4% during the 3rd quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 12,807,981 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $543,700,000 after purchasing an additional 51,294 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 70.46% of the company’s stock.

NYSE BAC traded up $0.99 during trading on Tuesday, hitting $37.13. 48,489,239 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 54,854,887. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $40.54 and a two-hundred day moving average of $44.34. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.16, a current ratio of 0.74 and a quick ratio of 0.74. Bank of America Co. has a 12-month low of $35.40 and a 12-month high of $50.11. The firm has a market cap of $299.45 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.61, a PEG ratio of 1.55 and a beta of 1.39.

Bank of America ( NYSE:BAC Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, April 18th. The financial services provider reported $0.80 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.79 by $0.01. Bank of America had a net margin of 32.84% and a return on equity of 12.55%. The business had revenue of $23.20 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $23.09 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.86 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 1.8% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts expect that Bank of America Co. will post 3.28 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 24th. Shareholders of record on Friday, June 3rd will be given a dividend of $0.21 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, June 2nd. This represents a $0.84 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.26%. Bank of America’s payout ratio is 24.00%.

BAC has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. Oppenheimer reduced their price target on shares of Bank of America from $52.00 to $50.00 in a research report on Tuesday. Robert W. Baird upgraded shares of Bank of America from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $42.00 price target for the company in a research report on Tuesday, March 8th. Morgan Stanley upgraded shares of Bank of America from an “underweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and reduced their price target for the company from $51.00 to $49.00 in a research report on Monday, March 28th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price target on shares of Bank of America from $52.50 to $53.50 in a research report on Thursday, February 3rd. Finally, StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Bank of America in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Nine research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Bank of America presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $50.41.

Bank of America Profile

Bank of America Corporation, through its subsidiaries, provides banking and financial products and services for individual consumers, small and middle-market businesses, institutional investors, large corporations, and governments worldwide. Its Consumer Banking segment offers traditional and money market savings accounts, certificates of deposit and IRAs, noninterest-and interest-bearing checking accounts, and investment accounts and products; and credit and debit cards, residential mortgages, and home equity loans, as well as direct and indirect loans, such as automotive, recreational vehicle, and consumer personal loans.

