Thoroughbred Financial Services LLC Grows Stock Holdings in Mondelez International, Inc. (NASDAQ:MDLZ)

Thoroughbred Financial Services LLC increased its stake in shares of Mondelez International, Inc. (NASDAQ:MDLZ – Get Rating) by 1.5% during the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 11,897 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 180 shares during the quarter. Thoroughbred Financial Services LLC’s holdings in Mondelez International were worth $788,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in MDLZ. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Mondelez International in the third quarter valued at $4,704,000. Lombard Odier Asset Management Switzerland SA increased its position in Mondelez International by 16.4% during the third quarter. Lombard Odier Asset Management Switzerland SA now owns 18,944 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,039,000 after purchasing an additional 2,668 shares during the last quarter. CWM LLC acquired a new position in Mondelez International during the fourth quarter worth approximately $1,349,000. Princeton Global Asset Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Mondelez International by 1.3% in the 3rd quarter. Princeton Global Asset Management LLC now owns 34,071 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,982,000 after acquiring an additional 428 shares during the period. Finally, Brown Advisory Inc. increased its stake in Mondelez International by 6.8% during the 4th quarter. Brown Advisory Inc. now owns 200,720 shares of the company’s stock worth $13,310,000 after buying an additional 12,802 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 77.10% of the company’s stock.

Several analysts recently weighed in on MDLZ shares. StockNews.com downgraded shares of Mondelez International from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Sunday, April 10th. Mizuho decreased their target price on shares of Mondelez International from $77.00 to $75.00 in a research report on Wednesday, April 27th. BMO Capital Markets boosted their price objective on shares of Mondelez International from $67.00 to $75.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, January 31st. Morgan Stanley lowered their price target on shares of Mondelez International from $73.00 to $70.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, April 13th. Finally, Piper Sandler upped their target price on shares of Mondelez International from $71.00 to $75.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 5th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Mondelez International has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $72.55.

MDLZ stock traded up $1.50 during trading on Wednesday, hitting $66.19. The company had a trading volume of 8,300,959 shares, compared to its average volume of 8,493,790. Mondelez International, Inc. has a one year low of $57.63 and a one year high of $69.47. The company has a current ratio of 0.68, a quick ratio of 0.48 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.65. The business has a 50-day moving average of $63.17 and a 200-day moving average of $63.83. The stock has a market cap of $91.89 billion, a PE ratio of 21.99, a PEG ratio of 3.15 and a beta of 0.63.

Mondelez International (NASDAQ:MDLZ – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 26th. The company reported $0.84 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.75 by $0.09. Mondelez International had a return on equity of 14.72% and a net margin of 14.34%. The firm had revenue of $7.76 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $7.47 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.77 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 7.3% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts forecast that Mondelez International, Inc. will post 2.99 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, April 14th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, March 31st were given a dividend of $0.35 per share. This represents a $1.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.12%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, March 30th. Mondelez International’s payout ratio is 47.14%.

In related news, EVP Maurizio Brusadelli sold 26,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, February 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $65.09, for a total transaction of $1,724,885.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. 0.32% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Mondelez International, Inc, through its subsidiaries, manufactures, markets, and sells snack food and beverage products in the Latin America, North America, Asia, the Middle East, Africa, and Europe. It provides biscuits, including cookies, crackers, and salted snacks; chocolates; and gums and candies, as well as various cheese and grocery, and powdered beverage products.

