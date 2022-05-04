Thoroughbred Financial Services LLC Has $2.02 Million Stake in Chevron Co. (NYSE:CVX)

Thoroughbred Financial Services LLC boosted its position in shares of Chevron Co. (NYSE:CVX – Get Rating) by 20.0% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 17,242 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after buying an additional 2,870 shares during the period. Thoroughbred Financial Services LLC’s holdings in Chevron were worth $2,023,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its stake in Chevron by 3.4% during the third quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 31,582,362 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $3,196,349,000 after buying an additional 1,037,882 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley boosted its stake in shares of Chevron by 4.3% in the 3rd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 24,297,770 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $2,465,009,000 after purchasing an additional 995,353 shares in the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. boosted its stake in shares of Chevron by 16.0% in the 3rd quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 13,482,487 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $1,367,797,000 after purchasing an additional 1,859,425 shares in the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP boosted its stake in shares of Chevron by 4.3% in the 4th quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 8,326,228 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $977,069,000 after purchasing an additional 346,881 shares in the last quarter. Finally, UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Chevron by 6.5% in the 3rd quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 7,107,804 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $721,087,000 after purchasing an additional 435,089 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 65.89% of the company’s stock.

In related news, EVP Mark A. Nelson sold 54,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $137.33, for a total value of $7,484,485.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, VP R. Hewitt Pate sold 125,300 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $137.59, for a total value of $17,240,027.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 378,733 shares of company stock worth $51,995,290 over the last three months. 0.32% of the stock is owned by insiders.

A number of research firms have recently weighed in on CVX. UBS Group raised their price target on shares of Chevron from $150.00 to $192.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 5th. Credit Suisse Group lifted their target price on shares of Chevron from $180.00 to $190.00 in a research report on Monday. Raymond James lifted their target price on shares of Chevron from $173.00 to $191.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, April 18th. Barclays lifted their target price on shares of Chevron from $148.00 to $183.00 in a research report on Wednesday, March 9th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Chevron from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $176.00 price target for the company. in a report on Tuesday, March 29th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and sixteen have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $163.09.

CVX traded up $2.74 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching $162.49. 8,725,906 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 15,854,977. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $162.65 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $135.96. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.22, a quick ratio of 1.02 and a current ratio of 1.26. The stock has a market capitalization of $319.26 billion, a PE ratio of 15.27, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.81 and a beta of 1.09. Chevron Co. has a 1 year low of $92.86 and a 1 year high of $174.76.

Chevron (NYSE:CVX – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Friday, April 29th. The oil and gas company reported $3.36 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $3.27 by $0.09. The company had revenue of $54.37 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $54.96 billion. Chevron had a net margin of 11.10% and a return on equity of 14.94%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 69.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.90 EPS. Sell-side analysts expect that Chevron Co. will post 16.83 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 10th. Investors of record on Thursday, May 19th will be issued a $1.42 dividend. This represents a $5.68 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.50%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, May 18th. Chevron’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 53.38%.

Chevron Corporation, through its subsidiaries, engages in integrated energy and chemicals operations worldwide. The company operates in two segments, Upstream and Downstream. The Upstream segment is involved in the exploration, development, production, and transportation of crude oil and natural gas; processing, liquefaction, transportation, and regasification associated with liquefied natural gas; transportation of crude oil through pipelines; and transportation, storage, and marketing of natural gas, as well as operates a gas-to-liquids plant.

