Thoroughbred Financial Services LLC Has $3.11 Million Stake in Mastercard Incorporated (NYSE:MA)

Thoroughbred Financial Services LLC grew its position in shares of Mastercard Incorporated (NYSE:MA – Get Rating) by 8.0% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 8,644 shares of the credit services provider’s stock after buying an additional 637 shares during the quarter. Thoroughbred Financial Services LLC’s holdings in Mastercard were worth $3,106,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in MA. BlueSpruce Investments LP acquired a new stake in shares of Mastercard during the 3rd quarter valued at about $602,624,000. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC acquired a new stake in Mastercard in the 4th quarter worth approximately $574,844,000. Polen Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in Mastercard by 24.1% in the 3rd quarter. Polen Capital Management LLC now owns 7,642,367 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $2,657,098,000 after purchasing an additional 1,484,878 shares during the last quarter. Brown Advisory Inc. lifted its holdings in Mastercard by 27.2% in the 4th quarter. Brown Advisory Inc. now owns 5,587,241 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $2,007,608,000 after purchasing an additional 1,195,525 shares during the last quarter. Finally, GQG Partners LLC acquired a new stake in Mastercard in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $312,315,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 74.94% of the company’s stock.

In other Mastercard news, insider Craig Vosburg sold 1,561 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $365.00, for a total value of $569,765.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, major shareholder Foundation Mastercard sold 155,060 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $377.50, for a total value of $58,535,150.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 473,741 shares of company stock worth $179,007,925 in the last ninety days. 0.33% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Mastercard stock traded down $1.25 on Tuesday, reaching $357.79. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 2,657,454 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,526,171. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.95, a quick ratio of 1.34 and a current ratio of 1.34. The company has a market cap of $349.73 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 37.23, a PEG ratio of 1.86 and a beta of 1.00. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $350.54 and its 200 day moving average price is $353.91. Mastercard Incorporated has a twelve month low of $305.61 and a twelve month high of $399.92.

Mastercard (NYSE:MA – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 28th. The credit services provider reported $2.76 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.18 by $0.58. Mastercard had a return on equity of 133.72% and a net margin of 47.70%. The business had revenue of $5.17 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.90 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $1.74 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 24.4% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Mastercard Incorporated will post 10.11 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, May 9th. Stockholders of record on Friday, April 8th will be paid a dividend of $0.49 per share. This represents a $1.96 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.55%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, April 7th. Mastercard’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 20.40%.

Several equities research analysts recently weighed in on MA shares. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their target price on Mastercard from $420.00 to $440.00 in a report on Friday. Morgan Stanley reduced their target price on Mastercard from $449.00 to $442.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, April 21st. StockNews.com initiated coverage on Mastercard in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Mizuho cut their price target on Mastercard from $465.00 to $400.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Friday, January 7th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price target on Mastercard from $400.00 to $430.00 in a report on Friday. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and thirteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $420.76.

Mastercard Incorporated, a technology company, provides transaction processing and other payment-related products and services in the United States and internationally. It facilitates the processing of payment transactions, including authorization, clearing, and settlement, as well as delivers other payment-related products and services.

