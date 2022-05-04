Thoroughbred Financial Services LLC Has $561,000 Holdings in The Trade Desk, Inc. (NASDAQ:TTD)

Thoroughbred Financial Services LLC lessened its position in shares of The Trade Desk, Inc. (NASDAQ:TTD – Get Rating) by 17.7% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 6,124 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 1,321 shares during the quarter. Thoroughbred Financial Services LLC’s holdings in Trade Desk were worth $561,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Morgan Stanley increased its position in Trade Desk by 21.6% during the 3rd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 25,373,248 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $1,783,739,000 after purchasing an additional 4,509,355 shares during the period. LPL Financial LLC increased its position in Trade Desk by 6.3% during the 3rd quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 590,558 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $41,516,000 after purchasing an additional 35,165 shares during the period. Hudock Inc. increased its position in Trade Desk by 105.3% during the 3rd quarter. Hudock Inc. now owns 780 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $54,000 after purchasing an additional 400 shares during the period. Bedel Financial Consulting Inc. increased its position in Trade Desk by 9.8% during the 4th quarter. Bedel Financial Consulting Inc. now owns 2,250 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $206,000 after purchasing an additional 200 shares during the period. Finally, CIBC Asset Management Inc increased its position in Trade Desk by 12.4% during the 4th quarter. CIBC Asset Management Inc now owns 21,722 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $1,991,000 after purchasing an additional 2,403 shares during the period. 63.40% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Trade Desk alerts:

In other news, CFO Blake Jeffrey Grayson sold 9,633 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $74.05, for a total transaction of $713,323.65. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Director Eric B. Paley sold 7,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $83.16, for a total value of $623,700.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 23,217 shares of company stock worth $1,778,114. Company insiders own 10.79% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities analysts have issued reports on the company. KeyCorp cut their price target on Trade Desk from $102.00 to $90.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, April 20th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on Trade Desk in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Zacks Investment Research cut Trade Desk from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Thursday, April 21st. Guggenheim assumed coverage on Trade Desk in a report on Wednesday, March 2nd. They set a “buy” rating and a $108.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Benchmark assumed coverage on Trade Desk in a report on Tuesday, March 1st. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and fourteen have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Trade Desk has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $99.83.

NASDAQ:TTD traded up $2.19 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $62.49. 6,273,005 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 6,258,302. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $67.30 and its 200-day simple moving average is $78.40. The Trade Desk, Inc. has a one year low of $46.71 and a one year high of $114.09. The company has a market cap of $30.30 billion, a PE ratio of 207.12, a PEG ratio of 13.45 and a beta of 2.15.

Trade Desk (NASDAQ:TTD – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 16th. The technology company reported $0.02 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.09 by ($0.07). Trade Desk had a net margin of 11.51% and a return on equity of 10.77%. The company had revenue of $395.60 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $389.64 million. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.29 earnings per share. Trade Desk’s revenue was up 23.7% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts forecast that The Trade Desk, Inc. will post 0.18 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Trade Desk Profile (Get Rating)

Trade Desk, Inc operates as a technology company in the United States and internationally. The company operates a self-service cloud-based platform that allows buyers to create, manage, and optimize data-driven digital advertising campaigns across various ad formats and channels, including display, video, audio, native, and social on various devices, such as computers, mobile devices, and connected TV.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding TTD? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for The Trade Desk, Inc. (NASDAQ:TTD – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Trade Desk Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Trade Desk and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.