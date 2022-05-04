Thoroughbred Financial Services LLC Has $612,000 Stock Position in Invesco BuyBack Achievers ETF (NASDAQ:PKW)

Thoroughbred Financial Services LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Invesco BuyBack Achievers ETF (NASDAQ:PKW – Get Rating) by 179.1% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 6,343 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after buying an additional 4,070 shares during the period. Thoroughbred Financial Services LLC’s holdings in Invesco BuyBack Achievers ETF were worth $612,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Flow Traders U.S. LLC grew its position in Invesco BuyBack Achievers ETF by 816.9% during the 3rd quarter. Flow Traders U.S. LLC now owns 24,638 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $2,221,000 after acquiring an additional 21,951 shares during the last quarter. Pacific Wealth Strategies Group Inc. grew its position in Invesco BuyBack Achievers ETF by 6.5% during the 4th quarter. Pacific Wealth Strategies Group Inc. now owns 103,799 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $10,017,000 after acquiring an additional 6,331 shares during the last quarter. Nomura Asset Management Co. Ltd. bought a new stake in Invesco BuyBack Achievers ETF during the 4th quarter worth $1,839,000. Tempus Wealth Planning LLC grew its position in Invesco BuyBack Achievers ETF by 3.2% during the 3rd quarter. Tempus Wealth Planning LLC now owns 13,026 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $1,174,000 after acquiring an additional 407 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Pure Financial Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Invesco BuyBack Achievers ETF during the 4th quarter worth $264,000.

Get Invesco BuyBack Achievers ETF alerts:

Shares of NASDAQ PKW traded up $2.75 during trading on Wednesday, reaching $88.73. The company had a trading volume of 28,717 shares, compared to its average volume of 102,745. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $89.91 and its 200-day moving average price is $92.83. Invesco BuyBack Achievers ETF has a 12 month low of $83.46 and a 12 month high of $98.75.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 31st. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, March 22nd were given a $0.223 dividend. This represents a $0.89 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.01%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, March 21st. This is a positive change from Invesco BuyBack Achievers ETF’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.13.

About Invesco BuyBack Achievers ETF (Get Rating)

PowerShares Buyback Achievers Portfolio (the Fund) seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield of the Share BuyBack Achievers Index (the Index). The Index is designed to track the performance of companies that meet the requirements to be classified as BuyBack Achievers. To become eligible for inclusion in the Index, a company must be incorporated in the United States, trade on a United States exchange and must have repurchased at least 5% or more of its outstanding shares for the trailing 12 months.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding PKW? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Invesco BuyBack Achievers ETF (NASDAQ:PKW – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Invesco BuyBack Achievers ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Invesco BuyBack Achievers ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.