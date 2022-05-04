Thoroughbred Financial Services LLC Increases Position in Lowe’s Companies, Inc. (NYSE:LOW)

Thoroughbred Financial Services LLC grew its stake in Lowe’s Companies, Inc. (NYSE:LOW – Get Rating) by 17.1% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 6,872 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,006 shares during the quarter. Thoroughbred Financial Services LLC’s holdings in Lowe’s Companies were worth $1,776,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Wellington Management Group LLP grew its stake in Lowe’s Companies by 35.8% during the 3rd quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 5,093,210 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock worth $1,033,209,000 after buying an additional 1,342,761 shares during the last quarter. Soroban Capital Partners LP grew its stake in Lowe’s Companies by 8.3% during the 3rd quarter. Soroban Capital Partners LP now owns 4,617,627 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock worth $936,732,000 after buying an additional 354,695 shares during the last quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company grew its stake in Lowe’s Companies by 25.8% during the 3rd quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 1,427,014 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock worth $289,484,000 after buying an additional 292,857 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley grew its stake in Lowe’s Companies by 5.1% during the 3rd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 5,960,831 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock worth $1,209,213,000 after buying an additional 290,139 shares during the last quarter. Finally, AXA S.A. grew its stake in Lowe’s Companies by 51.4% during the 3rd quarter. AXA S.A. now owns 726,640 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock worth $147,407,000 after buying an additional 246,569 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 75.46% of the company’s stock.

Get Lowe's Companies alerts:

NYSE LOW traded down $1.51 during trading hours on Tuesday, reaching $201.63. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 2,988,711 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,117,835. The firm has a market capitalization of $133.30 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.84, a P/E/G ratio of 1.18 and a beta of 1.25. Lowe’s Companies, Inc. has a 1-year low of $182.08 and a 1-year high of $263.31. The company’s 50-day moving average is $213.57 and its two-hundred day moving average is $231.06.

Lowe’s Companies ( NYSE:LOW Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 23rd. The home improvement retailer reported $1.78 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.72 by $0.06. The company had revenue of $21.34 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $20.91 billion. Lowe’s Companies had a negative return on equity of 551.52% and a net margin of 8.77%. Lowe’s Companies’s quarterly revenue was up 5.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $1.33 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Lowe’s Companies, Inc. will post 13.4 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, May 4th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, April 20th will be paid a dividend of $0.80 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, April 19th. This represents a $3.20 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.59%. Lowe’s Companies’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 26.73%.

Several research analysts recently weighed in on the company. Wedbush dropped their target price on Lowe’s Companies from $260.00 to $240.00 in a research note on Thursday, February 24th. Gordon Haskett dropped their price target on Lowe’s Companies from $285.00 to $255.00 in a research note on Monday, March 28th. Evercore ISI assumed coverage on Lowe’s Companies in a research note on Tuesday, February 15th. They set an “outperform” rating on the stock. Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on Lowe’s Companies from $265.00 to $280.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 18th. Finally, Citigroup boosted their price target on Lowe’s Companies from $270.00 to $292.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 18th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and nineteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $259.76.

Lowe’s Companies Company Profile (Get Rating)

Lowe's Companies, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a home improvement retailer in the United States and internationally. The company offers a line of products for construction, maintenance, repair, remodeling, and decorating. It provides home improvement products, such as appliances, seasonal and outdoor living, lawn and garden, lumber, kitchens and bath, tools, paint, millwork, hardware, flooring, rough plumbing, building materials, décor, lighting, and electrical.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Lowe's Companies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Lowe's Companies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.