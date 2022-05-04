Thoroughbred Financial Services LLC Purchases 752 Shares of Schwab U.S. Mid-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHM)

Thoroughbred Financial Services LLC lifted its position in shares of Schwab U.S. Mid-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHM – Get Rating) by 7.2% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 11,202 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 752 shares during the quarter. Thoroughbred Financial Services LLC’s holdings in Schwab U.S. Mid-Cap ETF were worth $900,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of SCHM. Savant Capital LLC boosted its stake in Schwab U.S. Mid-Cap ETF by 4,151.3% in the 4th quarter. Savant Capital LLC now owns 287,643 shares of the company’s stock worth $23,135,000 after purchasing an additional 280,877 shares during the period. National Bank of Canada FI bought a new position in Schwab U.S. Mid-Cap ETF in the 4th quarter worth about $18,915,000. Campbell Wealth Management bought a new position in Schwab U.S. Mid-Cap ETF in the 4th quarter worth about $17,750,000. Advisory Alpha LLC boosted its stake in Schwab U.S. Mid-Cap ETF by 26.0% in the 4th quarter. Advisory Alpha LLC now owns 911,148 shares of the company’s stock worth $73,289,000 after purchasing an additional 187,943 shares during the period. Finally, Dixon Hubard Feinour & Brown Inc. VA bought a new position in Schwab U.S. Mid-Cap ETF in the 4th quarter worth about $13,722,000.

NYSEARCA SCHM traded up $1.79 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $73.17. The company had a trading volume of 1,427,669 shares, compared to its average volume of 464,875. Schwab U.S. Mid-Cap ETF has a 52 week low of $69.04 and a 52 week high of $83.73. The company’s 50 day moving average is $74.04.

