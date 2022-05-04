Thoroughbred Financial Services LLC Purchases 8,516 Shares of Carnival Co. & plc (NYSE:CCL)

Thoroughbred Financial Services LLC boosted its position in Carnival Co. & plc (NYSE:CCL – Get Rating) by 29.7% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 37,149 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 8,516 shares during the period. Thoroughbred Financial Services LLC’s holdings in Carnival Co. & were worth $747,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in CCL. Allianz Asset Management GmbH lifted its stake in Carnival Co. & by 370.6% in the third quarter. Allianz Asset Management GmbH now owns 3,854,317 shares of the company’s stock worth $96,396,000 after purchasing an additional 3,035,340 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley lifted its stake in Carnival Co. & by 36.1% in the third quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 7,696,287 shares of the company’s stock worth $192,485,000 after purchasing an additional 2,042,998 shares during the last quarter. Boston Partners bought a new stake in shares of Carnival Co. & during the third quarter valued at approximately $38,878,000. Natixis raised its stake in shares of Carnival Co. & by 26.4% during the third quarter. Natixis now owns 4,877,869 shares of the company’s stock valued at $121,996,000 after acquiring an additional 1,018,912 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Jade Capital Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of Carnival Co. & by 124.8% during the third quarter. Jade Capital Advisors LLC now owns 201,823 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,048,000 after acquiring an additional 1,015,000 shares in the last quarter. 65.38% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Carnival Co. & alerts:

NYSE CCL traded up $0.24 on Wednesday, hitting $17.73. The stock had a trading volume of 37,815,534 shares, compared to its average volume of 37,213,762. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $18.72 and its 200 day moving average price is $20.22. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.90, a current ratio of 0.74 and a quick ratio of 0.70. Carnival Co. & plc has a 52-week low of $14.94 and a 52-week high of $31.52. The stock has a market cap of $17.55 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -2.11 and a beta of 2.02.

Carnival Co. & ( NYSE:CCL Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, March 22nd. The company reported ($1.66) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($1.16) by ($0.50). Carnival Co. & had a negative return on equity of 56.97% and a negative net margin of 268.65%. The firm had revenue of $1.62 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.26 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted ($1.79) earnings per share. Carnival Co. &’s revenue for the quarter was up 6142.3% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Carnival Co. & plc will post -2.22 EPS for the current year.

Several analysts have recently weighed in on CCL shares. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft decreased their price target on shares of Carnival Co. & from $25.00 to $24.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, March 23rd. Jefferies Financial Group decreased their price target on shares of Carnival Co. & from $20.00 to $19.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, March 29th. Truist Financial decreased their price target on shares of Carnival Co. & from $20.00 to $17.00 and set a “sell” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, March 17th. Wells Fargo & Company started coverage on shares of Carnival Co. & in a research note on Tuesday, March 29th. They set an “underweight” rating and a $21.00 price target for the company. Finally, Morgan Stanley decreased their price target on shares of Carnival Co. & from $18.00 to $17.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, March 24th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $25.19.

Carnival Co. & Profile (Get Rating)

Carnival Corporation & plc operates as a leisure travel company. Its ships visit approximately 700 ports under the Carnival Cruise Line, Princess Cruises, Holland America Line, P&O Cruises (Australia), Seabourn, Costa Cruises, AIDA Cruises, P&O Cruises (UK), and Cunard brand names. The company also provides port destinations and other services, as well as owns and owns and operates hotels, lodges, glass-domed railcars, and motor coaches.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Carnival Co. & Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Carnival Co. & and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.