Thoroughbred Financial Services LLC Raises Holdings in Airbnb, Inc. (NASDAQ:ABNB)

Thoroughbred Financial Services LLC grew its position in Airbnb, Inc. (NASDAQ:ABNB – Get Rating) by 38.1% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 5,224 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 1,442 shares during the quarter. Thoroughbred Financial Services LLC’s holdings in Airbnb were worth $869,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of ABNB. Polen Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Airbnb in the 3rd quarter worth $1,599,368,000. Morgan Stanley lifted its holdings in shares of Airbnb by 141.3% in the 3rd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 8,655,893 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,452,026,000 after buying an additional 5,069,443 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Airbnb by 67.2% in the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 7,295,238 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,223,778,000 after buying an additional 2,931,107 shares during the period. Renaissance Technologies LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Airbnb by 294.0% in the 3rd quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 2,774,200 shares of the company’s stock worth $465,372,000 after buying an additional 2,070,043 shares during the period. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Airbnb by 117.1% in the 3rd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 3,032,268 shares of the company’s stock worth $508,273,000 after buying an additional 1,635,267 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 34.66% of the company’s stock.

In other Airbnb news, insider Joseph Gebbia sold 15,525 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, April 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $153.18, for a total transaction of $2,378,119.50. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 220,578 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $33,788,138.04. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CTO Aristotle N. Balogh sold 4,500 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $150.53, for a total value of $677,385.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 723,246 shares of company stock valued at $118,858,067 in the last three months. Insiders own 36.30% of the company’s stock.

ABNB stock traded up $11.18 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $156.18. 20,573,258 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 6,047,393. The company has a market cap of $100.40 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -205.80 and a beta of 0.28. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $159.55 and its 200 day moving average is $167.13. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.42, a current ratio of 1.95 and a quick ratio of 1.95. Airbnb, Inc. has a 12-month low of $129.71 and a 12-month high of $212.58.

Airbnb (NASDAQ:ABNB – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 3rd. The company reported ($0.03) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.27) by $0.24. The company had revenue of $1.51 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.45 billion. Airbnb had a negative return on equity of 5.84% and a negative net margin of 5.88%. Airbnb’s revenue for the quarter was up 70.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted ($1.75) earnings per share. On average, research analysts forecast that Airbnb, Inc. will post 1.39 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

ABNB has been the subject of several recent research reports. Needham & Company LLC boosted their price target on Airbnb from $210.00 to $220.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 16th. Barclays reduced their price target on Airbnb from $185.00 to $170.00 in a research report on Wednesday. Zacks Investment Research lowered Airbnb from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, February 18th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price target on Airbnb from $195.00 to $210.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 16th. Finally, JMP Securities boosted their price target on Airbnb from $205.00 to $215.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 16th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seventeen have given a hold rating and fifteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $198.33.

Airbnb, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates a platform that enables hosts to offer stays and experiences to guests worldwide. The company's marketplace model connects hosts and guests online or through mobile devices to book spaces and experiences. It primarily offers private rooms, primary homes, or vacation homes.

