Thoroughbred Financial Services LLC Sells 238 Shares of Lockheed Martin Co. (NYSE:LMT)

Thoroughbred Financial Services LLC reduced its position in shares of Lockheed Martin Co. (NYSE:LMT – Get Rating) by 11.3% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 1,873 shares of the aerospace company’s stock after selling 238 shares during the quarter. Thoroughbred Financial Services LLC’s holdings in Lockheed Martin were worth $666,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Willis Investment Counsel raised its holdings in Lockheed Martin by 4.5% during the 3rd quarter. Willis Investment Counsel now owns 117,068 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $40,400,000 after purchasing an additional 5,085 shares during the last quarter. Bogart Wealth LLC grew its position in shares of Lockheed Martin by 8.7% during the 4th quarter. Bogart Wealth LLC now owns 17,282 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $6,142,000 after buying an additional 1,387 shares during the period. First National Bank of Mount Dora Trust Investment Services grew its position in shares of Lockheed Martin by 14.1% during the 4th quarter. First National Bank of Mount Dora Trust Investment Services now owns 4,216 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $1,498,000 after buying an additional 522 shares during the period. Intelligence Driven Advisers LLC acquired a new position in shares of Lockheed Martin during the 4th quarter worth about $412,000. Finally, Donaldson Capital Management LLC grew its position in shares of Lockheed Martin by 2.3% during the 4th quarter. Donaldson Capital Management LLC now owns 70,826 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $25,172,000 after buying an additional 1,592 shares during the period. 78.89% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

NYSE LMT traded up $10.97 on Wednesday, reaching $445.74. The stock had a trading volume of 1,171,206 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,301,622. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.11, a current ratio of 1.27 and a quick ratio of 1.07. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $445.76 and a two-hundred day moving average of $389.08. Lockheed Martin Co. has a 1-year low of $324.23 and a 1-year high of $479.99. The company has a market cap of $118.61 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.47, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.83 and a beta of 0.76.

Lockheed Martin ( NYSE:LMT Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 19th. The aerospace company reported $6.44 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $6.21 by $0.23. Lockheed Martin had a return on equity of 81.35% and a net margin of 9.45%. The firm had revenue of $14.96 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $15.49 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $6.56 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 8.0% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts predict that Lockheed Martin Co. will post 26.85 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 24th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, June 1st will be issued a $2.80 dividend. This represents a $11.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.51%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, May 31st. Lockheed Martin’s dividend payout ratio is 49.47%.

In other news, EVP Stephanie C. Hill sold 1,418 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $449.80, for a total transaction of $637,816.40. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, COO John Frank A. St sold 8,063 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $435.91, for a total value of $3,514,742.33. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 17,250 shares of company stock worth $7,464,599. Insiders own 0.17% of the company’s stock.

Several equities analysts have recently issued reports on LMT shares. Wolfe Research upgraded Lockheed Martin from a “peer perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $467.00 target price for the company in a research report on Monday, February 28th. Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on Lockheed Martin from $450.00 to $521.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 2nd. StockNews.com lowered Lockheed Martin from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, March 25th. Susquehanna Bancshares boosted their price objective on Lockheed Martin from $515.00 to $539.00 in a research report on Wednesday, April 20th. Finally, Susquehanna boosted their target price on Lockheed Martin from $515.00 to $539.00 in a research note on Wednesday, April 20th. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $448.86.

Lockheed Martin Corporation, a security and aerospace company, engages in the research, design, development, manufacture, integration, and sustainment of technology systems, products, and services worldwide. It operates through four segments: Aeronautics, Missiles and Fire Control, Rotary and Mission Systems, and Space.

