ThredUp (NASDAQ:TDUP) Stock Price Down 8.8%

Shares of ThredUp Inc. (NASDAQ:TDUP – Get Rating) traded down 8.8% on Wednesday . The company traded as low as $6.51 and last traded at $6.52. 19,616 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 97% from the average session volume of 652,573 shares. The stock had previously closed at $7.15.

A number of research analysts have weighed in on the company. KeyCorp lowered their target price on ThredUp from $32.00 to $18.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, January 20th. Wells Fargo & Company decreased their price objective on ThredUp from $30.00 to $20.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, February 17th. Piper Sandler decreased their price objective on ThredUp from $34.00 to $19.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, March 8th. Jefferies Financial Group assumed coverage on ThredUp in a research note on Thursday, March 17th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $13.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, Morgan Stanley decreased their price objective on ThredUp from $16.00 to $9.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, March 8th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, ThredUp currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $20.50.

The stock has a market cap of $660.84 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -4.87 and a beta of -0.19. The business’s fifty day moving average is $7.69. The company has a current ratio of 2.55, a quick ratio of 2.44 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13.

ThredUp ( NASDAQ:TDUP Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, March 7th. The company reported ($0.18) earnings per share for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of ($0.18). The business had revenue of $72.88 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $69.80 million. ThredUp had a negative return on equity of 24.78% and a negative net margin of 25.09%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 67.8% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that ThredUp Inc. will post -0.81 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, Director Jack R. Lazar bought 13,156 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 9th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $7.51 per share, for a total transaction of $98,801.56. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. 41.99% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Morgan Stanley bought a new stake in shares of ThredUp during the 1st quarter worth approximately $34,000. Dark Forest Capital Management LP bought a new stake in shares of ThredUp during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $40,000. Fifth Third Bancorp bought a new stake in shares of ThredUp during the 4th quarter worth approximately $43,000. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. raised its position in ThredUp by 364.5% during the 3rd quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 3,586 shares of the company’s stock valued at $78,000 after purchasing an additional 2,814 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Legal & General Group Plc bought a new stake in ThredUp during the 4th quarter valued at $53,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 65.20% of the company’s stock.

ThredUp Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates online resale platforms that allows consumers to buy and sell secondhand women's and kids' apparel, shoes, and accessories. ThredUp Inc was incorporated in 2009 and is headquartered in Oakland, California.

