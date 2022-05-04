ThredUp (NASDAQ:TDUP) Stock Price Up 6.2%

ThredUp Inc. (NASDAQ:TDUP – Get Rating) shares rose 6.2% on Monday . The stock traded as high as $7.10 and last traded at $7.00. Approximately 22,671 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 98% from the average daily volume of 953,216 shares. The stock had previously closed at $6.59.

TDUP has been the subject of several research reports. Needham & Company LLC reduced their price target on shares of ThredUp from $35.00 to $25.00 in a research report on Tuesday, January 25th. Wells Fargo & Company cut their target price on shares of ThredUp from $30.00 to $20.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, February 17th. Morgan Stanley cut their target price on shares of ThredUp from $16.00 to $9.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, March 8th. KeyCorp cut their target price on shares of ThredUp from $32.00 to $18.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, January 20th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group initiated coverage on shares of ThredUp in a research report on Thursday, March 17th. They set a “buy” rating and a $13.00 target price for the company. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $20.50.

Get ThredUp alerts:

The firm’s 50-day moving average is $7.69. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13, a quick ratio of 2.44 and a current ratio of 2.55.

ThredUp ( NASDAQ:TDUP Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, March 7th. The company reported ($0.18) EPS for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.18). ThredUp had a negative net margin of 25.09% and a negative return on equity of 24.78%. The company had revenue of $72.88 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $69.80 million. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 67.8% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts forecast that ThredUp Inc. will post -0.81 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, Director Jack R. Lazar bought 13,156 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 9th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $7.51 per share, with a total value of $98,801.56. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. 41.99% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in TDUP. Morgan Stanley purchased a new stake in ThredUp in the first quarter valued at approximately $34,000. Dark Forest Capital Management LP purchased a new stake in ThredUp in the third quarter valued at approximately $40,000. Fifth Third Bancorp purchased a new stake in ThredUp in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $43,000. Hardy Reed LLC purchased a new stake in ThredUp in the first quarter valued at approximately $48,000. Finally, Legal & General Group Plc purchased a new stake in ThredUp in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $53,000. 65.20% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

ThredUp Company Profile (NASDAQ:TDUP)

ThredUp Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates online resale platforms that allows consumers to buy and sell secondhand women's and kids' apparel, shoes, and accessories. ThredUp Inc was incorporated in 2009 and is headquartered in Oakland, California.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for ThredUp Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for ThredUp and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.