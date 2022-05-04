Throne Reaches Market Cap of $15.38 Million (THN)

Throne (THN) traded 12.6% lower against the U.S. dollar during the 1 day period ending at 22:00 PM Eastern on May 3rd. Throne has a market capitalization of $15.38 million and approximately $3.47 million worth of Throne was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. In the last week, Throne has traded down 6% against the U.S. dollar. One Throne coin can now be bought for about $0.0394 or 0.00000104 BTC on popular exchanges.

Tether (USDT) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002631 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded down 1.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.61 or 0.00001616 BTC.

JUMPN (JST) traded 200.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.30 or 0.00000770 BTC.

Wrapped LUNA Token (WLUNA) traded 1.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $83.26 or 0.00219030 BTC.

Wrapped Cardano (WADA) traded up 1.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.79 or 0.00002052 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded down 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $15.00 or 0.00039470 BTC.

Enegra (EGX) (EGX) traded 11.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $163.35 or 0.00429722 BTC.

PLC Ultima (PLCU) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $70,029.49 or 1.84229266 BTC.

Shiba Inu (SHIB) traded up 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded 0.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2,947.45 or 0.07417648 BTC.

Throne’s total supply is 1,974,198,687 coins and its circulating supply is 390,752,313 coins. Throne’s official Twitter account is @throneNFT

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Throne directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Throne should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Throne using one of the exchanges listed above.

