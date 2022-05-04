Titan Coin Price Reaches $0.0031 on Exchanges (TTN)

Titan Coin (TTN) traded up 249.1% against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 9:00 AM ET on May 4th. One Titan Coin coin can now be purchased for approximately $0.0031 or 0.00000008 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. During the last week, Titan Coin has traded 1,679% higher against the US dollar. Titan Coin has a total market cap of $2.80 million and approximately $184.00 worth of Titan Coin was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

TerraUSD (UST) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002569 BTC.

DeFiChain (DFI) traded 2.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $4.39 or 0.00011277 BTC.

Elastos (ELA) traded down 2.7% against the dollar and now trades at $2.69 or 0.00006919 BTC.

MATH (MATH) traded down 2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.20 or 0.00000509 BTC.

NerveNetwork (NVT) traded 0.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0246 or 0.00000063 BTC.

OTOCASH (OTO) traded 6.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0955 or 0.00000245 BTC.

ILCOIN (ILC) traded 1.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0034 or 0.00000009 BTC.

Props Token (PROPS) traded 0.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0048 or 0.00000012 BTC.

CoinUs (CNUS) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0029 or 0.00000005 BTC.

ASYAGRO (ASY) traded 0.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0250 or 0.00000064 BTC.

Titan Coin Profile

Titan Coin is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the

SHA-256

hashing algorithm. Titan Coin’s total supply is 910,820,150 coins. Titan Coin’s official website is titanprojects.co. Titan Coin’s official message board is medium.com/@titanprojectsco. Titan Coin’s official Twitter account is @Titaproject and its Facebook page is accessible here.

According to CryptoCompare, “Titan Coin is an experimental new kind of digital currency that enables instant payments to anyone, anywhere in the world. Titan Coin Introducing a completely new blockchain uses Hybrid POW & dynamic POS SHA 256D for its backbone of the transactions & a pos (proof of stake) system that pays pos miners dynamically. “

Titan Coin Coin Trading

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Titan Coin directly using US dollars.

