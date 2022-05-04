Tixl [NEW] Market Cap Tops $24.14 Million (TXL)

Tixl [NEW] (TXL) traded flat against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 12:00 PM E.T. on May 4th. Tixl [NEW] has a market cap of $24.14 million and $2.18 million worth of Tixl [NEW] was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Tixl [NEW] coin can now be bought for approximately $0.45 or 0.00000948 BTC on popular exchanges. During the last week, Tixl [NEW] has traded flat against the dollar.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Tether (USDT) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002571 BTC.

JUMPN (JST) traded up 200.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.30 or 0.00000770 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded down 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.61 or 0.00001575 BTC.

Wrapped LUNA Token (WLUNA) traded up 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $84.45 or 0.00217061 BTC.

Wrapped Cardano (WADA) traded up 1.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.79 or 0.00002052 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 0.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $15.09 or 0.00038785 BTC.

Enegra (EGX) (EGX) traded 2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $168.08 or 0.00432024 BTC.

PLC Ultima (PLCU) traded up 1.4% against the dollar and now trades at $72,964.94 or 1.87549826 BTC.

Shiba Inu (SHIB) traded 0.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded 0.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2,947.45 or 0.07417648 BTC.

Tixl [NEW] Profile

Tixl [NEW]’s total supply is 900,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 54,075,497 coins. The official message board for Tixl [NEW] is medium.com/tixlcurrency . The official website for Tixl [NEW] is tixl.me . Tixl [NEW]’s official Twitter account is @TixlOrg

