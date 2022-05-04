TMX Group (OTCMKTS:TMXXF) Given New C$160.00 Price Target at TD Securities

TMX Group (OTCMKTS:TMXXF – Get Rating) had its price target increased by TD Securities from C$155.00 to C$160.00 in a report released on Wednesday, The Fly reports.

Other equities analysts have also recently issued reports about the stock. National Bank Financial boosted their price objective on shares of TMX Group from C$139.00 to C$141.00 in a research note on Tuesday. Royal Bank of Canada upped their price target on shares of TMX Group from C$163.00 to C$165.00 in a research note on Tuesday. Finally, Scotiabank lowered their price target on shares of TMX Group from C$154.00 to C$150.00 in a research note on Friday, February 4th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, TMX Group currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $153.29.

OTCMKTS:TMXXF remained flat at $$101.10 during midday trading on Wednesday. 81 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 4,568. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $102.96 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $102.21. TMX Group has a 1 year low of $95.32 and a 1 year high of $116.38.

TMX Group Limited operates exchanges, markets, and clearinghouses primarily for capital markets in Canada and internationally. The company operates through four segments: Global Solutions, Insights & Analytics; Capital Formation; Derivatives Trading and Clearing; and Equities and Fixed Income Trading & Clearing.

