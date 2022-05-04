Tompkins Financial Co. (TMP) to Issue Quarterly Dividend of $0.57 on May 16th

Tompkins Financial Co. (NYSEAMERICAN:TMP – Get Rating) declared a quarterly dividend on Monday, May 2nd, Wall Street Journal reports. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, May 10th will be given a dividend of 0.57 per share by the financial services provider on Monday, May 16th. This represents a $2.28 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.07%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, May 9th.

Tompkins Financial has increased its dividend by an average of 4.1% annually over the last three years and has raised its dividend every year for the last 36 years. Tompkins Financial has a dividend payout ratio of 38.6% indicating that its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Analysts expect Tompkins Financial to earn $6.05 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $2.28 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 37.7%.

NYSEAMERICAN TMP opened at $74.15 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17, a current ratio of 0.76 and a quick ratio of 0.76. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.09 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.28 and a beta of 0.67. Tompkins Financial has a one year low of $72.52 and a one year high of $86.42.

Tompkins Financial ( NYSEAMERICAN:TMP Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Friday, April 29th. The financial services provider reported $1.60 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.42 by $0.18. Tompkins Financial had a net margin of 27.88% and a return on equity of 12.78%. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Tompkins Financial will post 5.53 earnings per share for the current year.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research lowered Tompkins Financial from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday.

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio raised its holdings in shares of Tompkins Financial by 42.0% in the fourth quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio now owns 575 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $48,000 after buying an additional 170 shares during the last quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System raised its holdings in shares of Tompkins Financial by 1.1% in the fourth quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 20,201 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,688,000 after buying an additional 222 shares during the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Tompkins Financial by 3.3% in the fourth quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 12,722 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,063,000 after buying an additional 412 shares during the last quarter. Deutsche Bank AG raised its holdings in shares of Tompkins Financial by 5.8% in the fourth quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 9,193 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $768,000 after buying an additional 500 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Morgan Stanley increased its stake in shares of Tompkins Financial by 1.1% during the third quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 65,725 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $5,317,000 after acquiring an additional 716 shares during the period. 59.23% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Tompkins Financial Corporation, a financial holding company, provides commercial and consumer banking, leasing, trust and investment management, financial planning and wealth management, and insurance services. The company operates in three segments: Banking, Insurance, and Wealth Management. It accepts various deposit products, including checking accounts, savings accounts, time deposits, and IRA products, as well as brokered, reciprocal, and municipal money market deposits.

