Topaz Energy (TSE:TPZ) PT Raised to C$31.50 at Stifel Nicolaus

Topaz Energy (TSE:TPZ – Get Rating) had its target price raised by equities researchers at Stifel Nicolaus from C$27.25 to C$31.50 in a research note issued on Wednesday, BayStreet.CA reports. Stifel Nicolaus’ target price points to a potential upside of 34.90% from the stock’s previous close.

Several other equities analysts have also weighed in on TPZ. National Bankshares dropped their price objective on shares of Topaz Energy from C$27.50 to C$25.00 in a report on Thursday, April 14th. Raymond James set a C$27.00 price objective on shares of Topaz Energy and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 12th. BMO Capital Markets upped their target price on shares of Topaz Energy from C$27.00 to C$30.00 in a report on Wednesday. Royal Bank of Canada upped their price objective on shares of Topaz Energy from C$22.50 to C$25.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 2nd. Finally, Cormark upped their price objective on shares of Topaz Energy from C$24.00 to C$26.00 in a research report on Thursday, March 3rd. Ten research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and two have issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of C$26.18.

Shares of TSE TPZ traded up C$0.17 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching C$23.35. 167,532 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 295,345. The company has a quick ratio of 10.18, a current ratio of 10.53 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 20.90. Topaz Energy has a one year low of C$14.35 and a one year high of C$23.62. The stock has a market cap of C$3.25 billion and a P/E ratio of 106.23. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is C$21.13 and its 200-day moving average price is C$19.03.

Topaz Energy ( TSE:TPZ Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, March 1st. The company reported C$0.12 earnings per share for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of C$0.12. The business had revenue of C$75.68 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of C$76.00 million. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Topaz Energy will post 0.6000001 EPS for the current year.

Topaz Energy Corp. operates as a royalty and energy infrastructure company. It operates in Royalty Production and Infrastructure segments. The company holds gross overriding royalty interests on approximately 5.3 million gross acres of developed and undeveloped lands. It is also involved in the natural gas processing and water management infrastructure activities.

