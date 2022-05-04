TopBidder Reaches 1-Day Trading Volume of $1,740.00 (BID)

TopBidder (BID) traded 0.6% higher against the dollar during the 1-day period ending at 7:00 AM E.T. on May 4th. One TopBidder coin can currently be purchased for $0.35 or 0.00000894 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. TopBidder has a total market cap of $2.25 million and $1,740.00 worth of TopBidder was traded on exchanges in the last day. Over the last seven days, TopBidder has traded down 2.3% against the dollar.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

BITCOIN ADDITIONAL (BTCA) traded down 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $38,348.47 or 1.00033396 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded up 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002573 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded up 5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.41 or 0.00001075 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded up 2.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.12 or 0.00002882 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002569 BTC.

Parkgene (GENE) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $25.59 or 0.00045023 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 1.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $11.42 or 0.00029331 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded 0.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $38.69 or 0.00099373 BTC.

TopBidder Coin Profile

TopBidder is a coin. TopBidder’s total supply is 100,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 6,465,474 coins. TopBidder’s official Twitter account is @Bidaochain

According to CryptoCompare, “Bidao® is building a chain agnostic trustless stablecoin and decentralized finance ecosystem. Moreover the Bidao® Token can be staked to earn extra rewards. “

Buying and Selling TopBidder

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as TopBidder directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire TopBidder should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase TopBidder using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

