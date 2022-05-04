Torrid (NYSE:CURV) Shares Up 4.6%

Torrid Holdings Inc. (NYSE:CURV – Get Rating) shares shot up 4.6% during mid-day trading on Monday . The stock traded as high as $6.20 and last traded at $6.13. 13,793 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 98% from the average session volume of 589,545 shares. The stock had previously closed at $5.86.

Several brokerages have issued reports on CURV. Zacks Investment Research raised Torrid from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 16th. Robert W. Baird decreased their price target on Torrid from $18.00 to $13.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, January 11th. The Goldman Sachs Group decreased their price target on Torrid from $12.00 to $9.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Monday, March 21st. Telsey Advisory Group cut their price objective on Torrid from $28.00 to $18.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, January 11th. Finally, Morgan Stanley cut their price objective on Torrid from $12.00 to $11.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, March 21st. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $19.39.

The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $6.93.

Torrid ( NYSE:CURV Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, March 17th. The company reported $0.09 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.05 by $0.04. The firm had revenue of $313.94 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $302.60 million. The company’s revenue was up 5.5% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Torrid Holdings Inc. will post 0.99 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. bought a new position in Torrid during the 4th quarter worth approximately $29,000. UBS Group AG bought a new position in Torrid during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $36,000. FourThought Financial LLC bought a new position in Torrid during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $54,000. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY bought a new position in Torrid during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $67,000. Finally, New York State Common Retirement Fund bought a new position in Torrid during the 4th quarter worth approximately $89,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 90.86% of the company’s stock.

Torrid Company Profile (NYSE:CURV)

Torrid Holdings Inc operates in women's plus-size apparel and intimates market in North America. The company designs, develops, and merchandises its products under the Torrid and Torrid Curve brand names. It is involved in the sale of tops, bottoms, dresses, denims, activewear, intimates, sleep wear, swim wear, and outerwear products; and non-apparel products comprising accessories, footwear, and beauty products.

