Tourmaline Oil (TSE:TOU) Hits New 52-Week High at $66.63

Tourmaline Oil Corp. (TSE:TOU – Get Rating) hit a new 52-week high on Monday . The company traded as high as C$66.63 and last traded at C$65.21, with a volume of 768413 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at C$66.16.

A number of brokerages have weighed in on TOU. Cormark raised their price objective on Tourmaline Oil from C$70.00 to C$85.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, April 18th. CIBC raised their price target on Tourmaline Oil from C$65.00 to C$75.00 in a report on Thursday, April 14th. Scotiabank raised their price target on Tourmaline Oil from C$77.00 to C$87.00 in a report on Tuesday, March 8th. Raymond James raised their price target on Tourmaline Oil from C$70.00 to C$80.00 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Friday, March 25th. Finally, TD Securities cut their price target on Tourmaline Oil from C$64.00 to C$63.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, March 3rd. Eleven investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of C$62.85.

The stock has a market cap of C$22.87 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.80. The company has a quick ratio of 0.62, a current ratio of 0.66 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 7.59. The business has a 50-day moving average of C$57.07 and a 200-day moving average of C$48.59.

Tourmaline Oil ( TSE:TOU Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, March 2nd. The company reported C$2.26 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of C$1.43 by C$0.83. The firm had revenue of C$1.53 billion for the quarter. Equities analysts anticipate that Tourmaline Oil Corp. will post 7.6699999 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 31st. Investors of record on Thursday, March 31st were given a dividend of $0.20 per share. This is a boost from Tourmaline Oil’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.18. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, March 14th. This represents a $0.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.16%. Tourmaline Oil’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 10.47%.

In related news, Senior Officer Mike Rose purchased 5,000 shares of Tourmaline Oil stock in a transaction on Monday, March 14th. The stock was bought at an average price of C$48.23 per share, with a total value of C$241,154.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 8,744,973 shares of the company’s stock, valued at C$421,777,043.77. Also, Senior Officer Drew E. Tumbach sold 11,479 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, April 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of C$60.05, for a total value of C$689,313.95. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 773,482 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately C$46,447,594.10.

Tourmaline Oil Company Profile (TSE:TOU)

Tourmaline Oil Corp. acquires, explores for, develops, and produces oil and natural gas properties in the Western Canadian Sedimentary Basin. It holds interests in properties located in the Alberta Deep Basin, Northeast British Columbia Montney, and the Peace River High Triassic oil complex. The company was incorporated in 2008 and is headquartered in Calgary, Canada.

