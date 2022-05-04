TP ICAP Group (LON:TCAP) Stock Price Down 0.2%

Shares of TP ICAP Group PLC (LON:TCAP – Get Rating) were down 0.2% during mid-day trading on Monday . The stock traded as low as GBX 130.40 ($1.63) and last traded at GBX 131.80 ($1.65). Approximately 455,031 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 73% from the average daily volume of 1,710,816 shares. The stock had previously closed at GBX 132.10 ($1.65).

Several equities research analysts have recently issued reports on TCAP shares. Barclays restated an “overweight” rating and set a GBX 400 ($5.00) price target on shares of TP ICAP Group in a research note on Monday, February 21st. Shore Capital raised shares of TP ICAP Group to a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 22nd. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of GBX 278 ($3.47).

The company’s fifty day moving average is GBX 134.30 and its 200 day moving average is GBX 140.13. The company has a market capitalization of £1.01 billion and a P/E ratio of 190.43. The company has a current ratio of 1.36, a quick ratio of 1.30 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 133.92.

The company also recently declared a dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, May 17th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, April 7th will be issued a GBX 5.50 ($0.07) dividend. This represents a yield of 4.2%. This is an increase from TP ICAP Group’s previous dividend of $4.00. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, April 7th. TP ICAP Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 8.57%.

In other TP ICAP Group news, insider Robin Stewart sold 32,926 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of GBX 147 ($1.84), for a total value of £48,401.22 ($60,463.74).

About TP ICAP Group (LON:TCAP)

TP ICAP Group PLC provides intermediary services, contextual insights and intelligence, trade execution, pre-trade and settlement services, and data-led solutions in Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Americas, and the Asia Pacific. It operates in Global Broking, Energy & Commodities, Agency Execution, and Parameta Solutions divisions.

