Trane Technologies (NYSE:TT) Releases Quarterly Earnings Results, Beats Expectations By $0.13 EPS

Trane Technologies (NYSE:TT – Get Rating) posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday. The company reported $1.12 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.99 by $0.13, MarketWatch Earnings reports. The business had revenue of $3.36 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.15 billion. Trane Technologies had a return on equity of 23.09% and a net margin of 10.07%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 11.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm earned $1.01 EPS. Trane Technologies updated its FY22 guidance to $6.95-$7.15 EPS.

Trane Technologies stock traded down $4.18 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $135.32. The stock had a trading volume of 35,287 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,357,615. Trane Technologies has a twelve month low of $137.72 and a twelve month high of $207.06. The stock has a market capitalization of $31.64 billion, a PE ratio of 22.96, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.07 and a beta of 1.03. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.72, a quick ratio of 1.04 and a current ratio of 1.36. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $151.23 and its 200 day simple moving average is $171.82.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 30th. Investors of record on Friday, June 3rd will be issued a $0.67 dividend. This represents a $2.68 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.98%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, June 2nd. Trane Technologies’s payout ratio is currently 45.58%.

Several analysts have recently commented on the company. Wells Fargo & Company reduced their price target on Trane Technologies from $185.00 to $174.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, February 1st. Barclays dropped their price objective on Trane Technologies from $216.00 to $205.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, April 4th. The Goldman Sachs Group dropped their price objective on Trane Technologies from $180.00 to $157.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, April 7th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft dropped their price objective on Trane Technologies from $184.00 to $171.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, April 14th. Finally, Citigroup dropped their price objective on Trane Technologies from $242.00 to $228.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, February 1st. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $195.44.

In related news, EVP Raymond D. Pittard sold 5,019 shares of Trane Technologies stock in a transaction on Monday, February 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $157.60, for a total value of $790,994.40. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, SVP Keith A. Sultana sold 5,885 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $160.00, for a total value of $941,600.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 14,424 shares of company stock worth $2,295,970 in the last quarter. 0.74% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Trane Technologies during the fourth quarter worth about $37,000. KB Financial Partners LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Trane Technologies during the fourth quarter worth about $65,000. Penserra Capital Management LLC increased its position in shares of Trane Technologies by 23.2% during the fourth quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC now owns 1,061 shares of the company’s stock worth $214,000 after acquiring an additional 200 shares during the last quarter. Forum Financial Management LP purchased a new stake in shares of Trane Technologies during the fourth quarter worth about $461,000. Finally, Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich purchased a new stake in shares of Trane Technologies during the fourth quarter worth about $1,429,000. 80.55% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Trane Technologies Company Profile (Get Rating)

Trane Technologies plc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the designing, manufacturing, selling, and servicing of solutions for heating, ventilation, air conditioning, and transport refrigeration. It offers air conditioners, exchangers, and handlers; airside and terminal devices; auxiliary power units; chillers; coils and condensers; gensets; furnaces; heat pumps; home automation products; humidifiers; hybrid and non-diesel transport refrigeration, and ice energy storage solutions; indoor air quality assessments and related products; large and light commercial unitary products; motor replacements; refrigerant reclamation products; thermostats/controls; transport heater products; variable refrigerant flow products; and water source heat pumps.

