TravelCenters of America (NASDAQ:TA) Issues Quarterly Earnings Results, Beats Estimates By $1.08 EPS

TravelCenters of America (NASDAQ:TA – Get Rating) issued its earnings results on Monday. The specialty retailer reported $1.03 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.05) by $1.08, Fidelity Earnings reports. TravelCenters of America had a net margin of 0.80% and a return on equity of 8.95%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned ($0.37) EPS.
NASDAQ:TA traded down $1.69 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $37.18. 951 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 109,741. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $41.12 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $46.86. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.75, a quick ratio of 1.32 and a current ratio of 1.69. The firm has a market cap of $551.75 million, a P/E ratio of 6.84 and a beta of 1.98. TravelCenters of America has a twelve month low of $24.54 and a twelve month high of $64.58.
Several brokerages have recently issued reports on TA. B. Riley reduced their price target on shares of TravelCenters of America from $62.00 to $60.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Monday, February 28th. DA Davidson decreased their target price on shares of TravelCenters of America from $76.00 to $72.00 in a research report on Wednesday, January 12th. StockNews.com upgraded shares of TravelCenters of America from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 13th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded TravelCenters of America from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, three have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $58.33.
TravelCenters of America Company Profile (Get Rating)
TravelCenters of America Inc operates travel centers, truck service facilities, and restaurants in the United States and Canada. The company's travel centers offer various products and services, including diesel fuel and gasoline, as well as nonfuel products and services, such as a range of truck repair and maintenance services, diesel exhaust fluids, full service restaurants, quick service restaurants, and various customer amenities.
