TravelCenters of America (NASDAQ:TA) Issues Quarterly Earnings Results, Beats Estimates By $1.08 EPS

TravelCenters of America (NASDAQ:TA – Get Rating) issued its earnings results on Monday. The specialty retailer reported $1.03 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.05) by $1.08, Fidelity Earnings reports. TravelCenters of America had a net margin of 0.80% and a return on equity of 8.95%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned ($0.37) EPS.

NASDAQ:TA traded down $1.69 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $37.18. 951 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 109,741. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $41.12 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $46.86. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.75, a quick ratio of 1.32 and a current ratio of 1.69. The firm has a market cap of $551.75 million, a P/E ratio of 6.84 and a beta of 1.98. TravelCenters of America has a twelve month low of $24.54 and a twelve month high of $64.58.

Several brokerages have recently issued reports on TA. B. Riley reduced their price target on shares of TravelCenters of America from $62.00 to $60.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Monday, February 28th. DA Davidson decreased their target price on shares of TravelCenters of America from $76.00 to $72.00 in a research report on Wednesday, January 12th. StockNews.com upgraded shares of TravelCenters of America from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 13th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded TravelCenters of America from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, three have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $58.33.

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Bank of America Corp DE increased its stake in shares of TravelCenters of America by 238.4% in the second quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 4,081 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $119,000 after purchasing an additional 2,875 shares during the period. Wells Fargo & Company MN lifted its holdings in shares of TravelCenters of America by 22.0% during the second quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 4,079 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $119,000 after buying an additional 735 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley lifted its holdings in shares of TravelCenters of America by 159.9% during the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 120,541 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $3,525,000 after buying an additional 74,154 shares during the last quarter. UBS Group AG boosted its position in shares of TravelCenters of America by 23.7% in the third quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 4,721 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $235,000 after acquiring an additional 905 shares during the period. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp grew its stake in shares of TravelCenters of America by 4.0% in the third quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 40,494 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $2,016,000 after acquiring an additional 1,565 shares during the last quarter. 63.52% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

TravelCenters of America Company Profile

TravelCenters of America Inc operates travel centers, truck service facilities, and restaurants in the United States and Canada. The company's travel centers offer various products and services, including diesel fuel and gasoline, as well as nonfuel products and services, such as a range of truck repair and maintenance services, diesel exhaust fluids, full service restaurants, quick service restaurants, and various customer amenities.

