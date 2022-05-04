TravelCenters of America (NASDAQ:TA) Posts Quarterly Earnings Results, Beats Expectations By $1.08 EPS

TravelCenters of America (NASDAQ:TA – Get Rating) posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday. The specialty retailer reported $1.03 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.05) by $1.08, Fidelity Earnings reports. TravelCenters of America had a net margin of 0.80% and a return on equity of 8.95%. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted ($0.37) earnings per share.

Shares of TA stock traded down $1.84 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $37.03. The company had a trading volume of 941 shares, compared to its average volume of 109,741. The stock has a market capitalization of $549.53 million, a PE ratio of 6.84 and a beta of 1.98. TravelCenters of America has a fifty-two week low of $24.54 and a fifty-two week high of $64.58. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.75, a current ratio of 1.69 and a quick ratio of 1.32. The company’s fifty day moving average is $41.12 and its 200 day moving average is $46.86.

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in TA. Millennium Management LLC acquired a new stake in TravelCenters of America during the 4th quarter worth approximately $5,210,000. Marshall Wace LLP grew its position in shares of TravelCenters of America by 247.5% in the 4th quarter. Marshall Wace LLP now owns 108,598 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $5,604,000 after buying an additional 77,346 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley grew its position in shares of TravelCenters of America by 159.9% in the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 120,541 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $3,525,000 after buying an additional 74,154 shares during the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. grew its position in shares of TravelCenters of America by 8.5% in the 4th quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 756,365 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $39,043,000 after buying an additional 59,385 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. grew its position in shares of TravelCenters of America by 25.1% in the 4th quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 241,616 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $12,473,000 after buying an additional 48,507 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 63.52% of the company’s stock.

TA has been the subject of several analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of TravelCenters of America from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday. DA Davidson decreased their price objective on shares of TravelCenters of America from $76.00 to $72.00 in a report on Wednesday, January 12th. B. Riley decreased their price objective on shares of TravelCenters of America from $62.00 to $60.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, February 28th. Finally, StockNews.com upgraded shares of TravelCenters of America from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 13th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, three have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $58.33.

TravelCenters of America Inc operates travel centers, truck service facilities, and restaurants in the United States and Canada. The company's travel centers offer various products and services, including diesel fuel and gasoline, as well as nonfuel products and services, such as a range of truck repair and maintenance services, diesel exhaust fluids, full service restaurants, quick service restaurants, and various customer amenities.

