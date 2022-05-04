Trend Aggregation Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:TAAG) Stock Price Down 0%

Trend Aggregation Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:TAAG – Get Rating) shares traded down 0% on Monday . The stock traded as low as $20.85 and last traded at $20.95. 1,332 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 54% from the average session volume of 2,920 shares. The stock had previously closed at $20.95.

The company has a 50 day moving average price of $20.95.

A hedge fund recently bought a new stake in Trend Aggregation Growth ETF stock. Citadel Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Trend Aggregation Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:TAAG – Get Rating) in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm acquired 20,234 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $573,000. Citadel Advisors LLC owned 8.99% of Trend Aggregation Growth ETF as of its most recent SEC filing.

