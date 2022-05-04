TripCandy (CANDY) 24 Hour Trading Volume Tops $232,965.00

TripCandy (CANDY) traded up 0.6% against the US dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 7:00 AM ET on May 4th. TripCandy has a total market capitalization of $892,010.48 and approximately $232,965.00 worth of TripCandy was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. During the last seven days, TripCandy has traded 2.6% higher against the US dollar. One TripCandy coin can currently be purchased for $0.0043 or 0.00000011 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here's how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

BITCOIN ADDITIONAL (BTCA) traded 0.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $38,348.47 or 1.00033396 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002573 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded up 5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.41 or 0.00001075 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded 2.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.12 or 0.00002882 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002569 BTC.

Parkgene (GENE) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $25.59 or 0.00045023 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 1.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $11.42 or 0.00029331 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded 0.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $38.69 or 0.00099373 BTC.

About TripCandy

TripCandy is a coin. TripCandy’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 209,382,822 coins. The Reddit community for TripCandy is https://reddit.com/r/tripcandyio . TripCandy’s official Twitter account is @coingecko and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “UnicornGo is an online game in which users will be able to buy, sell, exchange, upgrade, breed and clone mythical unicorns. CANDY is an Ethereum-based token that serves as the in-game currency. “

Buying and Selling TripCandy

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as TripCandy directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire TripCandy should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy TripCandy using one of the exchanges listed above.

