TriSummit Utilities Inc. (ACI.TO) (TSE:ACI) Stock Price Down 0%

Shares of TriSummit Utilities Inc. (ACI.TO) (TSE:ACI – Get Rating) traded down 0% on Monday . The company traded as low as C$33.49 and last traded at C$33.49. 186,651 shares changed hands during trading, an increase of 56% from the average session volume of 119,830 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$33.50.
The stock has a market cap of C$1.00 billion and a P/E ratio of 23.92. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 109.25, a quick ratio of 0.59 and a current ratio of 0.66. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of C$33.49.
TriSummit Utilities Inc. (ACI.TO) Company Profile (TSE:ACI)
Featured Articles
- The Selloff In SiteOne Landscape Supply Is Overextended
- Camping World Confirms Support At Institutional Bottom
- What’s Next For Starbucks (NASDAQ: SBUX)?
- 3 Earnings Plays With Big Move Potential
- There Are Weeds In The Garden At Scotts Miracle-Gro
Receive News & Ratings for TriSummit Utilities Inc. (ACI.TO) Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for TriSummit Utilities Inc. (ACI.TO) and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.