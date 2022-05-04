Trisura Group Ltd. to Post FY2022 Earnings of $1.56 Per Share, National Bank Financial Forecasts (TSE:TSU)

Trisura Group Ltd. (TSE:TSU – Get Rating) – Equities research analysts at National Bank Financial dropped their FY2022 earnings estimates for shares of Trisura Group in a report issued on Wednesday, April 27th. National Bank Financial analyst J. Gloyn now forecasts that the company will post earnings of $1.56 per share for the year, down from their previous estimate of $1.65.
Trisura Group (TSE:TSU – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 10th. The company reported C$0.31 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of C$0.36 by C($0.05). The company had revenue of C$106.55 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of C$102.00 million.
Trisura Group stock opened at C$29.98 on Monday. The business has a 50 day moving average price of C$32.64. The firm has a market cap of C$1.23 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.12. Trisura Group has a 52 week low of C$29.12 and a 52 week high of C$49.43. The company has a quick ratio of 0.27, a current ratio of 0.84 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 23.60.
About Trisura Group (Get Rating)
Trisura Group Ltd., a specialty insurance company, operates in the surety, risk solutions, corporate insurance, and reinsurance businesses in Canada, the United States, and internationally. The company offers contract surety bonds, such as performance, and labor and material payment bonds primarily for the construction industry; commercial surety bonds, including license and permit, tax and excise, and fiduciary bonds to governments, regulatory bodies, or courts to guarantee compliance with legal or fiduciary obligations; and developer surety bonds comprising bonds to secure real estate developers' legislated deposit and warranty obligations on residential projects.
See Also
- 3 Attractive Mid Cap Swing Trades
- Institutional Support For Rockwell International Begins To Erode
- Another Buy The Dip Opportunity In Freshpet
- Inflation Wreaks Havoc On Haverty Furniture Company
- Tractor Supply Stock Should Plow Ahead
Receive News & Ratings for Trisura Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Trisura Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.