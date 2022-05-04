Trisura Group Ltd. to Post FY2022 Earnings of $1.56 Per Share, National Bank Financial Forecasts (TSE:TSU)

Trisura Group Ltd. (TSE:TSU – Get Rating) – Equities research analysts at National Bank Financial dropped their FY2022 earnings estimates for shares of Trisura Group in a report issued on Wednesday, April 27th. National Bank Financial analyst J. Gloyn now forecasts that the company will post earnings of $1.56 per share for the year, down from their previous estimate of $1.65.

Trisura Group (TSE:TSU – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 10th. The company reported C$0.31 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of C$0.36 by C($0.05). The company had revenue of C$106.55 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of C$102.00 million.

Other equities research analysts have also issued research reports about the stock. Cormark decreased their target price on shares of Trisura Group from C$64.50 to C$51.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, April 19th. Scotiabank reduced their price objective on shares of Trisura Group from C$53.00 to C$51.00 in a research note on Wednesday, April 27th. Raymond James lifted their price objective on shares of Trisura Group from C$51.00 to C$55.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, February 14th. CIBC dropped their target price on shares of Trisura Group from C$61.00 to C$50.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, March 28th. Finally, National Bankshares dropped their target price on shares of Trisura Group from C$65.00 to C$58.00 in a report on Thursday, April 28th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of C$54.38.

Trisura Group stock opened at C$29.98 on Monday. The business has a 50 day moving average price of C$32.64. The firm has a market cap of C$1.23 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.12. Trisura Group has a 52 week low of C$29.12 and a 52 week high of C$49.43. The company has a quick ratio of 0.27, a current ratio of 0.84 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 23.60.

Trisura Group Ltd., a specialty insurance company, operates in the surety, risk solutions, corporate insurance, and reinsurance businesses in Canada, the United States, and internationally. The company offers contract surety bonds, such as performance, and labor and material payment bonds primarily for the construction industry; commercial surety bonds, including license and permit, tax and excise, and fiduciary bonds to governments, regulatory bodies, or courts to guarantee compliance with legal or fiduciary obligations; and developer surety bonds comprising bonds to secure real estate developers' legislated deposit and warranty obligations on residential projects.

