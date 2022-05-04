Triumph Gold (CVE:TIG) Hits New 52-Week Low at $0.09

Triumph Gold Corp. (CVE:TIG – Get Rating)’s share price hit a new 52-week low on Monday . The stock traded as low as C$0.09 and last traded at C$0.09, with a volume of 60500 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at C$0.10.
The firm has a market cap of C$13.19 million and a P/E ratio of -2.50. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is C$0.10. The company has a quick ratio of 0.31, a current ratio of 0.65 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.82.
Triumph Gold Company Profile (CVE:TIG)
