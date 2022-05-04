Triumph Gold (CVE:TIG) Hits New 52-Week Low at $0.09

Triumph Gold Corp. (CVE:TIG – Get Rating)’s share price hit a new 52-week low on Monday . The stock traded as low as C$0.09 and last traded at C$0.09, with a volume of 60500 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at C$0.10.

The firm has a market cap of C$13.19 million and a P/E ratio of -2.50. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is C$0.10. The company has a quick ratio of 0.31, a current ratio of 0.65 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.82.

Triumph Gold Corp., a junior natural resource company, engages in the acquisition, exploration, and development of mineral properties. The company explores for gold, silver, copper, lead, zinc, and molybdenum deposits. Its flagship project is the Freegold Mountain project located in Yukon, Canada. The company was formerly known as Northern Freegold Resources Ltd.

