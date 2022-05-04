trivago (NASDAQ:TRVG) Reaches New 52-Week Low at $1.92

trivago (NASDAQ:TRVG – Get Rating)’s share price hit a new 52-week low during mid-day trading on Wednesday . The company traded as low as $1.92 and last traded at $1.94, with a volume of 55116 shares. The stock had previously closed at $2.09.

A number of brokerages recently issued reports on TRVG. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of trivago from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 27th. Citigroup decreased their price target on shares of trivago from $2.65 to $2.50 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, April 20th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of trivago in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “strong-buy” rating on the stock. Finally, TheStreet raised shares of trivago from a “d+” rating to a “c-” rating in a report on Friday, March 25th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, one has assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $2.98.

The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $2.19. The firm has a market capitalization of $713.75 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 66.02 and a beta of 1.63.

trivago ( NASDAQ:TRVG Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, February 8th. The technology company reported $0.05 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.01 by $0.04. The business had revenue of $105.45 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $102.46 million. trivago had a net margin of 2.89% and a return on equity of 1.55%. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted ($0.02) EPS. Equities analysts predict that trivago will post 0.1 EPS for the current year.

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in TRVG. Par Capital Management Inc. increased its holdings in shares of trivago by 9.3% in the 3rd quarter. Par Capital Management Inc. now owns 21,118,927 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $52,164,000 after acquiring an additional 1,800,244 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley increased its stake in trivago by 216.1% in the 3rd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 366,533 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $905,000 after buying an additional 250,574 shares during the period. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. increased its stake in trivago by 41.3% in the 3rd quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 532,815 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $1,316,000 after buying an additional 155,613 shares during the period. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. increased its stake in trivago by 216,650.9% in the 4th quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 119,213 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $260,000 after buying an additional 119,158 shares during the period. Finally, Two Sigma Advisers LP increased its stake in trivago by 13.3% in the 3rd quarter. Two Sigma Advisers LP now owns 571,900 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $1,413,000 after buying an additional 67,200 shares during the period. 9.00% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

trivago N.V., together with its subsidiaries, operates a hotel and accommodation search platform in the United States, Germany, the United Kingdom, and internationally. It offers an online meta-search for hotels and accommodation through online travel agencies, hotel chains, and independent hotels. The company provides access to its platform through 53 localized websites and apps in 31 languages.

