Truehand Inc Sells 3,547 Shares of RLJ Lodging Trust (NYSE:RLJ)

Truehand Inc lessened its stake in shares of RLJ Lodging Trust (NYSE:RLJ – Get Rating) by 31.2% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 7,837 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 3,547 shares during the period. Truehand Inc’s holdings in RLJ Lodging Trust were worth $109,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. BTC Capital Management Inc. grew its holdings in RLJ Lodging Trust by 106.8% in the fourth quarter. BTC Capital Management Inc. now owns 24,593 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $344,000 after purchasing an additional 12,702 shares during the last quarter. Lasalle Investment Management Securities LLC acquired a new position in RLJ Lodging Trust during the fourth quarter valued at $321,000. Asset Management One Co. Ltd. lifted its position in RLJ Lodging Trust by 1.0% during the fourth quarter. Asset Management One Co. Ltd. now owns 264,986 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $3,688,000 after purchasing an additional 2,684 shares during the period. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. raised its position in shares of RLJ Lodging Trust by 4.4% in the fourth quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 76,420 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $1,065,000 after acquiring an additional 3,230 shares during the period. Finally, Swiss National Bank raised its position in shares of RLJ Lodging Trust by 0.8% in the fourth quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 366,658 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $5,108,000 after acquiring an additional 3,000 shares during the period. 98.00% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of NYSE RLJ traded down $0.11 on Wednesday, hitting $13.47. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 133,922 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,354,895. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.18, a current ratio of 4.31 and a quick ratio of 4.31. The company has a market capitalization of $2.24 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -6.76 and a beta of 1.76. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $13.80 and a 200-day moving average of $13.97. RLJ Lodging Trust has a 12-month low of $11.92 and a 12-month high of $16.66.

RLJ Lodging Trust ( NYSE:RLJ Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 23rd. The real estate investment trust reported ($0.21) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.16 by ($0.37). RLJ Lodging Trust had a negative return on equity of 14.23% and a negative net margin of 38.84%. The company had revenue of $238.09 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $232.24 million. During the same period last year, the company posted ($0.28) EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 161.4% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts expect that RLJ Lodging Trust will post 1.19 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, April 15th. Investors of record on Thursday, March 31st were issued a $0.01 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, March 30th. This represents a $0.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.30%. RLJ Lodging Trust’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently -1.99%.

Several analysts recently issued reports on the stock. StockNews.com cut shares of RLJ Lodging Trust from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Saturday, April 2nd. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of RLJ Lodging Trust from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 2nd. Robert W. Baird upgraded shares of RLJ Lodging Trust from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and upped their price objective for the stock from $17.00 to $18.00 in a report on Friday, January 14th. Finally, Oppenheimer started coverage on shares of RLJ Lodging Trust in a report on Thursday, April 21st. They set an “outperform” rating and a $20.00 target price on the stock.

In other news, Director Nathaniel A. Davis sold 40,000 shares of RLJ Lodging Trust stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $14.40, for a total value of $576,000.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. 2.30% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

RLJ Lodging Trust is a self-advised, publicly traded real estate investment trust that owns primarily premium-branded, high-margin, focused-service and compact full-service hotels. The Company's portfolio consists of 103 hotels with approximately 22,570 rooms, located in 23 states and the District of Columbia and an ownership interest in one unconsolidated hotel with 171 rooms.

