Truehand Inc Sells 6,400 Shares of Cohen & Steers Total Return Realty Fund, Inc. (NYSE:RFI)

Truehand Inc reduced its position in shares of Cohen & Steers Total Return Realty Fund, Inc. (NYSE:RFI – Get Rating) by 7.6% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 77,952 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 6,400 shares during the period. Truehand Inc owned about 0.30% of Cohen & Steers Total Return Realty Fund worth $1,337,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in RFI. Morgan Stanley lifted its stake in shares of Cohen & Steers Total Return Realty Fund by 11.2% in the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 1,110,748 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $18,094,000 after acquiring an additional 111,608 shares during the period. LPL Financial LLC lifted its stake in shares of Cohen & Steers Total Return Realty Fund by 8.7% in the third quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 261,974 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $4,265,000 after acquiring an additional 21,078 shares during the period. CENTRAL TRUST Co lifted its stake in shares of Cohen & Steers Total Return Realty Fund by 15.3% in the fourth quarter. CENTRAL TRUST Co now owns 119,209 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $2,046,000 after acquiring an additional 15,861 shares during the period. Personal CFO Solutions LLC acquired a new position in shares of Cohen & Steers Total Return Realty Fund in the third quarter worth approximately $197,000. Finally, Raymond James & Associates lifted its stake in shares of Cohen & Steers Total Return Realty Fund by 58.1% in the fourth quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 28,322 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $486,000 after acquiring an additional 10,403 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 22.40% of the company’s stock.

RFI traded down $0.07 during trading on Wednesday, hitting $15.03. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 501 shares, compared to its average volume of 44,817. Cohen & Steers Total Return Realty Fund, Inc. has a twelve month low of $14.15 and a twelve month high of $18.02. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $15.40 and its 200-day moving average price is $16.10.

The firm also recently declared a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 30th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, June 15th will be paid a $0.08 dividend. This represents a $0.96 annualized dividend and a yield of 6.39%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, June 14th.

Cohen & Steers Total Return Realty Fund Profile

Cohen & Steers Total Return Realty Fund, Inc is a closed-ended equity mutual fund launched by Cohen & Steers, Inc The fund is managed by Cohen & Steers Capital Management, Inc It invests in the public equity markets of the United States. The fund seeks to invest in stocks of companies operating in the real estate sector, including real estate investment trusts.

