TTEC Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:TTEC) Shares Sold by Keebeck Alpha LP

Keebeck Alpha LP lowered its position in TTEC Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:TTEC – Get Rating) by 13.7% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 3,006 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 479 shares during the quarter. Keebeck Alpha LP’s holdings in TTEC were worth $272,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. AdvisorNet Financial Inc increased its position in TTEC by 68.1% in the 4th quarter. AdvisorNet Financial Inc now owns 600 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $54,000 after acquiring an additional 243 shares during the period. Fieldpoint Private Securities LLC raised its stake in shares of TTEC by 14.6% during the fourth quarter. Fieldpoint Private Securities LLC now owns 1,285 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $116,000 after purchasing an additional 164 shares in the last quarter. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd acquired a new stake in TTEC in the third quarter worth about $141,000. Gotham Asset Management LLC bought a new position in TTEC in the 3rd quarter valued at about $207,000. Finally, Mackenzie Financial Corp bought a new position in TTEC in the 3rd quarter valued at about $209,000. 37.93% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

A number of analysts have recently weighed in on TTEC shares. StockNews.com raised shares of TTEC from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 21st. Morgan Stanley lowered TTEC from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating and decreased their price target for the company from $100.00 to $90.00 in a research note on Monday, January 10th. Zacks Investment Research raised TTEC from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $86.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Thursday, March 10th. Canaccord Genuity Group decreased their target price on TTEC from $130.00 to $120.00 in a research note on Thursday, March 3rd. Finally, Barrington Research initiated coverage on shares of TTEC in a research report on Friday, April 22nd. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $100.00 price target on the stock. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and six have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $107.67.

In other TTEC news, Director Gregory A. Conley sold 2,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $83.00, for a total transaction of $207,500.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website . Insiders own 60.90% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ TTEC opened at $72.08 on Wednesday. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $79.58 and its 200 day simple moving average is $83.86. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.39 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.27, a PEG ratio of 1.39 and a beta of 0.92. The company has a quick ratio of 1.57, a current ratio of 1.57 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.47. TTEC Holdings, Inc. has a 52-week low of $68.83 and a 52-week high of $113.37.

TTEC (NASDAQ:TTEC – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, March 1st. The business services provider reported $0.61 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.84 by ($0.23). TTEC had a net margin of 6.19% and a return on equity of 27.51%. The company had revenue of $612.32 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $593.66 million. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $1.22 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 7.2% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts anticipate that TTEC Holdings, Inc. will post 4.59 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently declared a Semi-Annual dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, April 20th. Investors of record on Thursday, March 31st were given a $0.50 dividend. This represents a dividend yield of 1.3%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, March 30th. This is an increase from TTEC’s previous Semi-Annual dividend of $0.47. TTEC’s dividend payout ratio is 33.67%.

TTEC Holdings, Inc, a customer experience technology and services company, that designs, builds, orchestrates, and delivers digitally enabled customer experiences designed for various brands. It operates in two segments, TTEC Digital and TTEC Engage. The TTEC Digital segments designs, builds, and operates robust digital experiences for clients and their customers through the contextual integration and orchestration of customer relationship management, data, analytics, customer experience as a service technology, and intelligent automation to ensure customer experience (CX) outcomes.

