TTM Technologies (NASDAQ:TTMI) Upgraded to “Hold” by Zacks Investment Research

TTM Technologies (NASDAQ:TTMI – Get Rating) was upgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report released on Wednesday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “TTM Technologies, Inc. is a leading global printed circuit board manufacturer, focusing on quick-turn and volume production of technologically advanced PCBs, backplane assemblies and electro-mechanical solutions. TTM stands for time-to-market, representing how TTM’s time-critical, one-stop manufacturing services enable customers to shorten the time required to develop new products and bring them to market. “

Get TTM Technologies alerts:

Other equities analysts also recently issued research reports about the stock. TheStreet raised shares of TTM Technologies from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 24th. StockNews.com downgraded shares of TTM Technologies from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 13th. Finally, Truist Financial downgraded shares of TTM Technologies from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and lowered their target price for the stock from $16.00 to $14.00 in a research note on Thursday, February 10th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, TTM Technologies has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $15.33.

Shares of TTMI stock traded up $0.10 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $14.23. 16,957 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 657,456. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $13.73. The stock has a market cap of $1.45 billion, a PE ratio of 28.46 and a beta of 1.57. TTM Technologies has a 12 month low of $9.76 and a 12 month high of $15.89. The company has a current ratio of 2.52, a quick ratio of 2.29 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.64.

TTM Technologies (NASDAQ:TTMI – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 9th. The technology company reported $0.29 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.28 by $0.01. TTM Technologies had a net margin of 2.42% and a return on equity of 6.01%. The firm had revenue of $598.14 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $552.03 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.34 earnings per share. Equities analysts forecast that TTM Technologies will post 1.12 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. BlackRock Inc. grew its holdings in TTM Technologies by 0.3% in the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 16,638,479 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $247,912,000 after purchasing an additional 46,855 shares during the period. State Street Corp lifted its position in shares of TTM Technologies by 5.3% during the fourth quarter. State Street Corp now owns 3,732,043 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $55,607,000 after purchasing an additional 188,161 shares in the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. lifted its position in shares of TTM Technologies by 5.3% during the fourth quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 2,897,487 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $43,172,000 after purchasing an additional 147,097 shares in the last quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC lifted its position in shares of TTM Technologies by 0.9% during the fourth quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 2,605,339 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $38,819,000 after purchasing an additional 23,567 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Invesco Ltd. lifted its position in shares of TTM Technologies by 19.9% during the fourth quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 2,125,075 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $31,663,000 after purchasing an additional 352,666 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 99.08% of the company’s stock.

About TTM Technologies (Get Rating)

TTM Technologies, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the manufacture and sale of printed circuit boards (PCBs) worldwide. The company operates in two segments, PCB and RF&S Components. It offers PCB products, radio frequency (RF) components, conventional PCBs, RF and microwave circuits, high density interconnect PCBs, substrate-like PCBs, flexible PCBs, rigid-flex PCBs, custom assemblies and system integration products, IC substrates, passive RF components, advanced ceramic RF components, multi-chip modules, and beamforming and switching networks.

See Also

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on TTM Technologies (TTMI)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for TTM Technologies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for TTM Technologies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.